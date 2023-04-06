Derry GAA great Jim McKeever dies aged 92

Derry GAA great Jim McKeever has died at the age of 92.

The Ballymaguigan native represented Derry at minor and senior level and was the fulcrum of the team that reached the 1958 All-Ireland SFC – a first appearance for Derry – where they lost to Dublin.

The midfielder was renowned for his superb fielding ability – he was once described by Kerry legend Mick O’Connell as the best catcher he ever played against -and represented Ulster with distinction in both Gaelic football and basketball. He was the inaugural Gaelic Footballer of the Year for 1958.

RIP Jim McKeever 🇦🇹



Derry hero. Gaelic football legend. pic.twitter.com/lRqYsyUEN1 — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) April 6, 2023

Born in 1930, McKeever’s first game for Derry was at 17 years old, befo re that he had played with Antrim minors. He captained St Malachy’s, Belfast to MacRory Cup success in 1948 and 1949. He lectured at St Mary’s University College for more than 35 years, and managed them to their first Sigerson Cup success in 1989. In 2009, he was named in the Sunday Tribune’s list of the 125 Most Influential People in GAA History.

Derry GAA said in statement: “Jim had a natural warmth and innate kindness which meant people gravitated towards him. He was affectionately known across Ireland as Gentleman Jim.

“When Jim spoke people listened because they appreciated he was a man of immense experience and integrity.

“Jim’s life was one of service to others. Jim realised whether in his club, community or county he was part of something bigger as part of the GAA.

“Jim McKeever was a once in a generation figure and has left an indelible mark on the history of Derry GAA.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

Derry GAA chairman John Keenan said: “Jim McKeever was an affable man and a leader. It’s an honour to walk in his footsteps.”