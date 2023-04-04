Cork too good for reigning champions Tipperary in minor Munster hurling round-robin

Cork 2-13 Tipperary 1-8

Tipperary’s reign as Munster and All-Ireland minor hurling champions is under serious threat after a second defeat in the four-game provincial round-robin series at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Tuesday night.

They now need to win their remaining two games against Limerick and Waterford to have any chance of a top three finish and qualify for the knock-out phase.

Cork picked up their second victory with a commanding display, defying the greasy conditions to surge into a 1-6 to 0-0 lead by the 17th minute.

READ MORE

The goal came just after the opening quarter, Barry O’Flynn finishing well after Zak Biggane was blocked initially.

It took Tipp 21 minutes to open their account, Jack Hayes scoring superbly from close to the left touchline, but they still trailed by 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

A thunderous goal from substitute Stefan Tobin inside 30 seconds of the resumption sparked new life into Tipp, who reduced the lead to two points but a goal from a Barry Walsh penalty after 45 minutes broke their resistance.

CORK: O Walsh; O O’Callaghan, D McCarthy, C Cronin; C O’Callaghan, Ben Walsh, captain, D O’Leary; J O’Leary, C McCarthy (0-1); J Murphy (0-2), Z Biggane, Barry Walsh (1-4, goal from penalty, two frees); S Meade (0-1), B O’Flynn (1-2), F O’Brien (0-2).

Subs: J Casey (0-1) for Meade (37 mins), R Dooley for Biggane (43 mins), C McCarthy for Murphy (53 mins), B Lynch for Barry Walsh and K O’Gorman for J O’Leary (both 58 mins).

TIPPERARY: H Loughnane; S Nash, E Morris, J Lahart; C Ryan, O O’Donoghue, D Linnane; K Loughnane, S Buckley; D Costigan, S Rowan (0-2), J Ormond, captain; A Ryan, R Ryan (0-2 frees), J Hayes (0-3).

Subs: S Tobin (1-0) for A Ryan (29 mins), L Loughnane (0-1 from a free) for Buckley (40 mins), C Byrne for Nash (48 mins), C Kennedy for R Ryan (53 mins), T Corbett for C Ryan (58 mins).

Referee: S Walsh (Waterford)