John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer announces Tipperary retirement

Tipperary’s John O’Dwyer scores his side's third goal past goalkeeper Eoin Murphy of Kilkenny during the 2019 All-Ireland final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling. A two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Tipperary, O’Dwyer was an All Star forward in 2014 and a key cog in the Premier County’s Liam MacCarthy triumphs in 2016 and 2019.

However a knee injury kept him out of action for Tipperary last year and the 31-year-old Killenaule clubman has now announced his intercounty retirement.

“I would like to thank all the management teams from minor level up to senior who helped me over the last 15 years,” stated O’Dwyer.

“It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, who without their support it wouldn’t have been possible, So long.”

READ MORE

O’Dwyer, who also represented the county at minor and under-21 level, made his senior debut in 2013, scoring 0-3 in a league game against Cork.

“Tipperary GAA thank John for the contribution he made while wearing the blue and gold jersey from underage level right up to senior and we wish him well for the future,” stated the Tipperary County Board.