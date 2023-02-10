Naas beat Moate for fourth schools Leinster title in five years

Ronan Murray came agonisingly close to pushing Moate in front with just a few minutes remaining. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior “A” Final: Naas CBS 0-11 Moate CS 0-9

Naas are Leinster champions for the fourth time in five years, but they needed a kind bounce off the goalpost and a heroic last ditch block from substitute Daire Gilmartin to preserve their victory over Moate Community School in Portlaoise yesterday.

The midlanders started brightly, with a point from Conor Fox in between two frees pushing them 0-3 to 0-1 in front after seven minutes, but Naas CBS completely took over from there. Kildare senior hurler Cian Boran led a superb defensive effort, while patient attacking play led to good scoring chances that were converted by Stephen Kelly, Callum Bennett, Ryan Sinkey and Tom Kelly.

Two points on the spin after half-time from Republic of Ireland U-19 international Carl Lennox stretched the gap out to five points, but Moate rallied well, with three frees from midfield talisman David O’Reilly and another score from Aodhán Curran cutting the gap to a single point.

Ronan Murray came agonisingly close to pushing Moate in front with just a few minutes remaining when his looping shot floated over the head of Fintan Quinn but rebounded off the far post and out to safety, while a second goal chance fell to Dean O’Neill, but a full-length diving block from Daire Gilmartin preserved their lead, with Ryan Sinkey the last man to score as he struck on the counter attack to confirm victory for the reigning Hogan Cup champions.

NAAS CBS: F Quinn; N Cramer, C Murphy, C Boran; D Hamill, E Lawlor, E Ó Bríain; A Brennan, T Kelly (0-1); F McCarthy, C Lennox (0-3, 0-2f), R Sinkey (0-3, 0-1f); S Kelly (0-2), E Gilmartin, C Barrett (0-2).

Subs: J McGuirk for Murphy (26), D Gilmartin for E Gilmartin (34), C O’Reilly for McCarthy (48), F Ryan for Barrett (56).

MOATE CS: J Mitchell; T Gorman, A Keane, C Guinan; D Shirley (0-1), A Daly, A Curran (0-1); D O’Reilly (0-4, 0-3f), D Lowry; C Martin, E Bracken (0-1f), P McLoughlin; T O’Donovan (0-1), C Fox (0-1), R Murray.

Sub: D O’Neill for Martin (46).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).