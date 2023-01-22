Cork come from behind to snatch Munster League title from Tipperary

Cork 3-14 Tipperary 1-19

Cork came from six points down with five minutes’ regulation time remaining to snatch the Munster League title from Tipperary in greasy conditions at a gloomy Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Few in the 4,727 attendance could have envisaged such an outcome as Jason Forde appeared to be steering his side to a fifth title but Cork finished strongly to land only their second triumph and the first since 2017.

Forde pointed for the 14th time to leave Tipp 1-18 to 2-9 in front after 65 minutes only for Cork to storm back, boosted by a Jack O’Connor goal, three minutes later, and a point almost immediately. Brian Roche restored parity for only the third time approaching 70 minutes.

Patrick Horgan’s free nudged Cork in front in the first of three minutes’ injury-time only for Forde to respond in kind. Horgan hit the winner from a free, 30 seconds from the end.

Tipp finished the first-half strongly to lead 1-9 to 1-6 at the interval. Cork were 1-6 to 0-5 ahead after 21 minutes, Horgan scoring the goal in the fifth minute but Tipp struck 1-3 without response. A neat one-two between Sean Ryan and Conor Stakelum yielded a Ryan goal after 25 minutes.

Inspired by wing back Brian McGrath, Tipp bossed most of the second-half with Forde unstoppable though a goal from substitute Brian Hayes after 55 minutes kept Cork in the hunt, 1-16 to 2-9. Forde kept the scoreboard ticking over but Cork’s desire got them over the line.

Cork: P Collins (0-2 frees); S O’Donoghue, captain, R Downey, S O’Leary-Hayes; C Cormack, N O’Leary, D Cahalane; T O’Connell, B Roche (0-2); S Twomey (0-1), R O’Flynn (0-1), L Meade; C Walsh, D Dalton, P Horgan (1-6, six frees).

Subs: B O’Sullivan for O’Connell and B Hayes (1-0) for Walsh 47 mins, J O’Connor (1-1) for Twomey 50 mins, C Lehane (0-1) for O’Flynn 58 mins, S Barrett for Meade 63 mins.

Tipperary: R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, C McCarthy; E Heffernan, P Campion, B McGrath (0-1); D McCormack, C Stakelum (0-1); S Kennedy (0-1), J Forde (0-14, nine frees), C O’Dwyer (0-1); C Bowe (0-1), P Maher, S Ryan (1-0).

Subs: G Ryan for McCarthy injured 31 mins, G Browne for Bowe 50 mins, N McGrath for O’Dwyer 63 mins, J Kelly for S Ryan 64 mins.

Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick).