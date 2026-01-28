Ben Healy signs big contract extension with team EF Education-EasyPost

Ben Healy’s stellar 2025 season has led to a big contract extension for the Irish rider, with his Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey plus world championship medal earning him a new four-year deal.

Healy has been part of the EF Education-EasyPost since the start of 2022 and was due to remain there until the end of this season. However, the American squad has finalised negotiations to keep him on board until the end of 2029, presumably paying handsomely to fend off inevitable approaches from elsewhere.

Healy has a courageous, aggressive style and is one of the growing stars in the sport. In addition to his Tour success, he took a superb third behind Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel in the world championships last September.

“Ben is what we want as a leader,” EF Pro Cycling CEO Jonathan Vaughters said. “He is thoughtful and always seeking to improve. Most importantly, he is always willing to risk. Our team has and always will be built on the outsider willing to take a chance. Ben is that.”

Still just 25 years of age, Healy won the most aggressive rider in the Tour and finished ninth overall. He looks set for further progress in that race and others, and said Wednesday that EF Education-EasyPost is the ideal place to spend the next four years.

“I’m close mates with the guys on the team, and that creates an infectious atmosphere that brings everyone closer together.

“It’s not just us guys, it’s everyone, all the staff. There’s not a race or a training camp you go to where you are disappointed to be there. It’s always good fun and the dinner table’s always a great laugh. We spend so many days on the road, so that is super important. It makes you work that bit harder for each other.”

Healy said he is determined to keep improving.

“I want to lead by example. I want to go about it how I always have done. I love the process of getting better,” he said.

“Coming out of the off-season, after not riding my bike for a couple of weeks, I was so excited to get back into that process. I find it so rewarding. To be here in this position with the palmarès (results) that I have is something I’m super proud of. I have grown so much as a rider and really refined my craft. I’ve never lost the hunger for it.”