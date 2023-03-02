Rás Tailteann unveils ‘much tougher route’ for 2023 edition

A harder, slightly longer Rás Tailteann than the 2022 edition has been unveiled by organisers, with race director Ger Campbell billing the 2023 event as ‘a much tougher route’ than one year previously.

Details of the stages were circulated late on Wednesday and will see the international field facing 767.9 kilometres and 14 climbs over five days. The respective figures for 2022 were 756.8 kilometres and just eight climbs, setting the stage for a more testing time this time around.

“The feedback was that that probably wasn’t enough climbing in it last year,” Campbell told The Irish Times on Wednesday night. “There is certainly more in it this time.”

Rás Tailteann map

The race begins on May 17th with an undulating 154.8 kilometre stage to Birr. It departs from Navan as a nod to 70 years of existence for both the Rás and also the Navan Road Club and travels mostly flat roads early on, albeit incorporating two category three climbs. The conclusion is much more testing, with the top of the category one Wolftrap mountain located just 20 kilometres from the finish and making it possible the race could blow apart on the opening day.

Stage two travels 154.5 kilometres from Birr to Ennis and, with five ascents, includes the largest number of climbs on a single stage this year. The rolling roads of North Tipperary will see it skirt Lough Derg and cross a category three climb in Portroe before a succession of three similarly-ranked climbs and the second category Maghera Mast inside the final 50 kilometres.

Day three is, according to Campbell, one for the sprinters. It does include two category three climbs but is otherwise flat and fast, running 149.3 kilometres from Ennis to Castlebar and passing through towns such as Athenry, Tuam and Ballinrobe. It is dedicated to Irish cycling and Rás stalwart Tommy Devereaux, who passed away last December.

[ Rás Tailteann confirmed after additional sponsorship secured ]

Stage four includes three category three climbs and is the longest of the race at 175.9 kilometres. “It’s a stage that could really throw a spanner in the works,” Campbell says of the race from Charlestown to Monaghan. “The road from Cavan town to Clones is particularly hard, really undulating, unforgiving roads, and the riders are hitting them at a point when they have about 120 or 125km in their legs. That’s going to cause untold harm, in my opinion.

“The final twist to that stage is it is a 300 metre uphill finish into Monaghan. After 176k it is definitely a steep finish.”

The Rás Tailteann will then conclude on May 21st with a mainly flat stage from Monaghan to Blackrock, Co. Louth. This includes four laps of a 11.1km finishing circuit, lengthened slightly from last year’s finale in order to minimise the risk of dropped riders being lapped.

Details of sponsors and teams will be disclosed at a later point. The race was less than certain earlier this year but one of last year’s backers has since stepped up their commitment and this, plus a tightening up of spending, has guaranteed that the event will go ahead.

Campbell said on Wednesday that some limited time remains for additional sponsors to come on board, and that his goal is that the event will have a stronger financial footing for future editions.

Last year’s race was the most successful in decades for Irish competitors. Daire Feeley (All Human/Velo Revoution) beat the Briton Louis Sutton (Brocar-Ale) to become the first Irish champion in 14 years, while four of the five stages were won by Irish riders. Matthew Teggart (Cycling Ulster), Adam Ward (Ireland), Rory Townsend (Ireland) and Kevin McCambridge (Trinity Racing) were all victorious, with Townsend then going on to win the Irish road race championship one week later.

Rás Tailteann 2023

May 17th: Stage 1, Navan to Birr (154.8km)

May 18th: Stage 2, Birr to Ennis (154.5km)

May 19th: Stage 3, Ennis to Castlebar (149.3km)

May 20th: Stage 4, Charlestown to Monaghan (175.9km)

May 21st: Monaghan to Blackrock (133.4km)

Total: 767.9 kilometres