All-Irish world title fight confirmed for Windsor Park in Belfast

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan (right) after their fight in March, when Donovan was disqualified for flooring Crocker after the bell. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Limerick’s Paddy Donovan and Belfast’s Lewis Crocker will fight for the IBF welterweight title in a bout being billed as the first all-Irish world title fight.

The bout is set for September 13th in Windsor Park, Belfast. It will be a rematch of their fight in March, when Donovan was disqualified for flooring Crocker with a punch after the bell sounded in the eighth round.

The winner will join Katie Taylor as the only other Irish world champion in professional boxing.

In a social media post announcing the fight, Donovan said: “I’m looking to repeat another stellar boxing performance, set the record straight and come home with a world title.”

Meanwhile, Crocker said he wanted to “silence the doubters” who did not accept the outcome of their clash in March.

In their first encounter, the 26-year-old Donovan (14-1, 11KOs) appeared to be winning more of the rounds and was gathering momentum over Crocker (21-0, 11KOs) as the fight wore on.

However, the pair continually clashed heads, partly due to the orthodox-southpaw matchup. Donovan was docked two points by referee Marcus McDonnell for headbutting, with Crocker’s face wearing most of the damage.

With 20 second left in the eighth round, Donovan knocked down Crocker with a left uppercut, but he beat the count and the fight resumed. With the crowd at fever pitch, the bell rang for the end of the session, but Donovan appeared not to hear it and knocked his foe down with a right hook.

The referee was standing a few paces away when the bell went and disqualified Donovan for the late hit.

While the victorious Crocker received oxygen in his corner, Donovan was furious and broke down in tears across the ring.

With the win, Crocker (28) became the mandatory challenger for the IBF welterweight title, which champion Jaron Ennis vacated in June, meaning the belt is up for grabs this time around.

Donovan, nicknamed Real Deal, is coached by former world champion Andy Lee, who has proved to be an excellent trainer in guiding Joseph Parker back to the brink of a heavyweight world title fight.

A win for the Limerick pair would make Donovan the first world champion coached by Lee, who trains world class fighters out of Ballybrack Boxing Club.

Promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, the fight will be broadcast on streaming service DAZN.