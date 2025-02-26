World Boxing granted IOC recognition as sport takes step towards LA Olympics

Boxing has taken a step closer to being included on the programme for Los Angeles 2028 after the International Olympic Committee granted provisional recognition to World Boxing.

The sport faced the axe from the Games following the IOC’s decision to banish the previous governing body, the International Boxing Association, over a series of governance and financial concerns.

Boxing has not been included on the initial list of sports for LA and the IOC has indicated it has no intention of effectively staging the competition itself, as it did in Paris last year.

World Boxing was launched in 2023 with the specific intention of providing an alternative governing body that could meet the IOC’s approval and currently has 78 members, including England, Scotland, Wales and the United States.

READ MORE

The IOC said in a statement: “World Boxing has continued to make progress regarding the identified areas of consideration in order to be recommended for IOC Provisional Recognition as the IF [international federation] with the Olympic movement governing the sport of boxing at world level.”

Ireland remains an absentee from World Boxing’s current list of members and the organisation acknowledged it must do more to convince the IOC that the future of Olympic boxing lies in its hands.

World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst said: “Today’s decision by the IOC is an important milestone, however everyone connected with World Boxing understands that being part of the Olympic Movement is a privilege and a responsibility and not a right.

“There is still a lot of work to do and everyone is as committed as ever to continuing to work together and doing everything within our power to deliver a better future for our sport and ensuring that boxing remains at heart of the Olympic Movement.”