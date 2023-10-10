Boxing set to be officially dropped from programme of sports for LA Olympics 2028

Fears that Irish medal hopes will take a major hit at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles look set to be realised as boxing remains absent from the programme of sports set for final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this weekend.

The LA28 organising committee have confirmed their proposal for five new sports, four team and one individual, after months of discussions with the IOC, and all five are likely to be ratified at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai, which starts on Sunday.

The addition of cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash will increase the LA28 programme to 33 sports, one more than next year’s Paris programme, which has an overall athlete quota of 10,500.

So no room for boxing. The sport has feared getting the Olympic chop since Rio 2016, with those Games riddled by controversial judging decisions, and in 2019 the IOC suspended the International Boxing Association (IBA) for its continued failure to address other governance and financial matters.

READ MORE

In May of this year, the IOC withdrew all recognition of the IBA, and while the IOC will again organise the boxing programme in Paris next year, as it did for Tokyo, it’s not listed anywhere on the final LA28 programme.

Ireland has won 18 of its overall 35 Olympic medals in boxing, including gold for Kellie Harrington and bronze for Aidan Walsh in Tokyo, with Harrington set to defend that title in Paris.

Indeed the absence of boxing from LA28 represents a double-blow to future Irish Olympic hopes, Paris also marking the last time there will be lightweight rowing at the Games, that deal already a fait accompli. Paul O’Donovan won silver in the lightweight double sculls with his brother Gary in Rio 2016, then gold with Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo. They’re favourites to win gold again in Paris.

It is expected open-water coastal rowing will make its Olympic debut LA, in place of the lightweight races.

To allow for the five new sports in LA, four in all have been removed compared to the Paris programme; boxing, weightlifting, modern pentathlon, and breaking (otherwise known as break dancing, set to make its debut in Paris, but not making the cut for 2028).

The addition of those five new sports puts fresh pressure on the overall athlete quota, making any further additions at this stage highly unlikely.

Last year, LA28 announced its initial programme of 28 sports. As things stand these are: aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoe, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football (soccer), golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

“LA28′s proposed sports ignite the imagination on the field of play and drive culture off it. They’re relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centres, stadiums and parks across the US and the globe,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman.

“They will bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbases and expand the Games’ presence in digital spaces, further amplifying LA28′s mission to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

According to the IOC, if the five new sports are approved “the final programme of events and the number of athlete quotas in the additional sports will be finalised in the future”.

LA28 had the opportunity but not the obligation to consider including new sports for its edition of the Olympic Games. Cricket, proposed to be contested in the Twenty20 format, previously featured at the Olympics in 1900. Lacrosse, to be played in the sixes format, has been contested at two Olympics, in 1904 and 1908, and subsequently featured as a demonstration sport at the 1928, 1932 and 1948 editions.

Baseball and softball both featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but were omitted from the Paris 2024 programme. Flag football, a five-on-five non-contact sport variant of American football, is set to make its Olympic debut, as will squash.

One for now, still no room for boxing.