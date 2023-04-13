New international governing body for boxing seeks IOC recognition

In the continuing struggle within Olympic boxing, a new international governing body, World Boxing, has been established in response to ongoing issues within the current governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) noted the establishment of the new body and said it shares its values. It welcomed the stated principles of the new body but any decision on whether or not to join would require a vote of members.

Others such as the United States and Great Britain have backed World Boxing, which is seeking recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC excluded the IBA from involvement in the Tokyo 2020 and organised the boxing competition itself. It has indicated it will do the same for the Paris Olympics 2024.

READ MORE

In a statement released on Thursday, the IABA said: “IABA, as the governing body of Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, and as a proud member of the Common Cause Alliance, notes the establishment today of World Boxing, and the principles for which it stands.”

The interim chair Tom Geraghty added the IABA shares the values but also stopped short of full support.

“In February, the IABA board of directors and central council took the decision not to contest the IBA women’s World Championships or the IBA men’s World Championships, as the IBA’s practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure our sport’s future. Since that time, the IBA has not engaged in meaningful governance reform or implemented the recommendations of its own experts on fiscal responsibility, fair play, and inclusion,” said Geraghty.

The IBA was suspended by the IOC in 2019. Governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues has plagued the sport going back for years through a series of its presidents.

After Rio 2016, the McLaren Report was published condemning boxing as having corrupt officials at the Games. Michael Conlan’s defeat by Russian boxer Vladimir Nikitin was noted in the report as being suspicious.

The sport has not been included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, while the IBA has hinted it might not supply referees and officials to Paris next year if the dispute does not end.

A number of countries, including Ireland, boycotted the men’s and women’s World Championships due to all of the concerns around the IBA, whose president is Russian Umar Kremlev and whose largest sponsor remains Russian energy giant Gazprom.