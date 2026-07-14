Business to Arts announces shortlisted finalists for annual awards

Pictured on Sandymount Strand with Intertidal, this year’s Business to Arts Awards sculpture, are Wexford-based artist Fiona Byrne, chief executive and founder of Catapult Ronan Healy, and chief executive of Business to Arts Louise O’Reilly. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

The shortlisted finalists for the annual Business to Arts Awards have been announced, with the final set to take place in September.

The Business to Arts Awards entered their 34th year in 2026 and aim to “showcase how investment in the arts can deliver meaningful benefits for artists, audiences, communities and businesses alike”.

The awards, which recognise businesses that have partnerships with artists and art organisations, will be judged by representatives from CBRE, ESB, Community Foundation Ireland, Irish Life, The Irish Times and Irish National Opera.

“What is striking about this year’s shortlist is the confidence of the partnerships,” said Louise O’Reilly, chief executive of Business to Arts.

“These are not passive sponsorships. They are ambitious, practical collaborations that are helping artists, audiences and businesses do more than they could alone.

Denise Charlton, chief executive of Community Foundation Ireland, noted that “philanthropy prompts creativity in the arts, adding richness to our communities”.

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“A flourishing arts sector facilitates a stronger self-expression by individuals and communities; it is both thought-provoking and emotive – and at its most powerful contributes to building a future which is fairer and more sustainable for people, place and planet,” Charlton said.

In particular, the 2026 finalists were said to “reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, creative engagement, accessibility and inclusion, demonstrating how collaboration can expand access to the arts, strengthen local communities, support artistic ambition and create opportunities for people of all ages to participate in cultural life”.

The awards comprise eight categories recognising artistic partnerships by small and large businesses, with specific categories focusing on sustainability and accessibility.

Award winners will be presented with a sculpture commissioned by Business to Arts, this year designed by Wexford-based artist Fiona Byrne.

The event will take place on September 7th, when €25,000 in awards and bursaries will be distributed to artists and art organisations on the night.

2026 Business to Arts Awards Shortlist

CBRE Major Arts Partnership Award

● Diageo Ireland & The Liberties Festival

● Staycity & Throwing Shapes: Clay City

● KPMG Ireland & National Gallery of Ireland: Picasso From the Studio

● Kennedy Wilson & PhotoIreland: The International Centre for the Image

Small Arts Partnership Award

● Peugeot Ireland & Irish Film Institute: The Lion Loves Cinema!

● basis.point & The Gate Theatre: Live Stream of POOR

● UCC & Cork International Film Festival: 70th Cork International Film Festival

● SIGMA Benelux & Photo Museum Ireland: Sigma Talents Scholarship Programme

The Irish Times Long-Term Partnership Award

● SMBC Aviation Capital & National Gallery of Ireland: Nationwide Schools Programme

● Ecclesiastical Insurance & Wexford Festival Opera: Volunteer Programme

● ESB & National Concert Hall: Quavers to Quadratics

● Dublin City Council & St Patrick’s Festival

Irish Life Creativity in the Community Award

● Iarnród Éireann & Artur Oner: Welcome to Courtney Place

● The Digital Hub & HoloGen: Roblox Rising Producers

● Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark & AlanJames Burns: Divergently Together

● IPUT Real Estate Dublin & National Concert Hall: Festival of Voice

Creativity in the Workplace Award

● Fitzgerald Power & The Walls Project: Signs of Power 3

● CJK & Five Lamps Arts Festival: Christmas Song Contest

● Connected Hubs & Contemporary Irish Art Society: Art in the Hubs

ESB Creative Sustainability Award

● Philip Lee & IMMA: CICC at Earth Rising 2025

● Offaly and Meath County Councils & Irish Architecture Foundation: Bog Bothy

● Clarendon Properties, BAM Ireland & Jools Gilson: Mapping Climate Change

● ACT Waterford, Calmast SETU & Sean Corcoran: Crockery Mountain

Jim McNaughton/TileStyle Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice

● Fleetwood Paints & Cork Opera House: Illuminating the Archives

● Ipsos B&A & Graphic Studio Dublin: Ipsos B&A Art Collection

● Irish Life & James Earley: Life In Threes

Creative Access Award

● basis.point & The Gate Theatre: Live Stream of POOR

● Specsavers Limerick & University Concert Hall: Panto for All

● Clancourt & The Ark: Ark Access

● Ecclesiastical Insurance, Katharine Howard Foundation & Music Network: Lullaby Residency