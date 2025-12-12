Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke confirms hamstring strain was behind World Championships withdrawal

Dubliner says ‘last-minute decision’ was made after string of injuries

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke during the heats of the women's 400m at last year's Olympics. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Muireann Duffy
Fri Dec 12 2025 - 17:061 MIN READ

A hamstring strain was the reason behind Rhasidat Adeleke’s late withdrawal from the World Athletics Championships in September.

The 23-year-old confirmed she picked up the injury three weeks before the World Championships in Tokyo, coming after a string of other injuries which had blighted her season.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport on a visit to her former school – St Mark’s Junior National School in Tallaght – Adeleke said a series of niggling injuries meant she was unable to get a consistent training cycle this season.

“I was really hard, it was a very different year for me,” said Adeleke, who trains out of University of Texas under coach Edrick Floréal. “I’m not someone who is usually injury prone and we took things to the next level training wise. I think my body was just breaking down, every time that I would get back healthy there was another niggle.”

On her withdrawal from Tokyo, she added: “It was a last-minute decision when I had strained my hamstring about three weeks beforehand. So we had decided to call it quits for the season because it would have taken me too long to get back into shape.”

But the Dubliner confirmed she has since returned to the track and is training well, with the European Championships in Birmingham next August among the meets she’ll be focusing her efforts on for 2026.

