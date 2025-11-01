Subscriber OnlyAthletics

‘Setting big dreams’: Where Ava Crean, Ireland’s newest marathon sensation, might go next

The success of the Limerick runner in the Dublin marathon drew attention to Back 2 Boston, the singular running club created by John Kinsella

26 October 2025; Ava Crean of Back 2 Boston Running Club A.C., Limerick, crosses the finish line to win the women's national title at the 2025 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. This marks the 44th edition of the race with thousands of participants from international athletes, club runners, wheelchair-assisted participants, charity runners, and first-time marathon participants taking on the 26.2-mile challenge. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
26 October 2025; Ava Crean of Back 2 Boston Running Club A.C., Limerick, crosses the finish line to win the women's national title at the 2025 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. This marks the 44th edition of the race with thousands of participants from international athletes, club runners, wheelchair-assisted participants, charity runners, and first-time marathon participants taking on the 26.2-mile challenge. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Ian O'Riordan's picture
Ian O'Riordan
Sat Nov 01 2025 - 06:006 MIN READ
Ava CreanDublin marathonLimerick