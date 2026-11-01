Athletics

Almgren produces sensation run to win New York City marathon as Peter Lynch finishes 19th

Swede made his winning bid within the last mile inside Central Park, his time of 2:06:01 leaving him 13 seconds clear of Yeman Crippa from Italy

Andreas Almgren of Sweden reacts after winning New York City Marathon. Photograph: Ishika Samant/Getty
Andreas Almgren of Sweden reacts after winning New York City Marathon. Photograph: Ishika Samant/Getty
Ian O'Riordan
Sun Nov 01 2026 - 18:532 MIN READ

Andreas Almgren from Sweden produced a sensational debut to win Sunday’s New York City Marathon, with Ireland’s Peter Lynch finishing in 19th place after running close to the leaders for the first half of the race.

Lynch crossed the line in 2:10:03, short of his Irish record of 2:06:08 set when finishing ninth best in London in April, the undulating nature of the iconic five-borough course in New York not conducive to record times.

Almgren made his winning bid within the last mile inside Central Park, his time of 2:06:01 leaving him 13 seconds clear of Yeman Crippa from Italy, with Kenya’s defending champion Benson Kipruto having to settle for fourth. Kamohelo Mofolo from Lesotho took a surprise third place in 2:06:26, one second ahead of Kipruto.

Lynch passed halfway in 1:04:11, the 28-year-old from Kilkenny just 10 seconds down on Almgren at that stage, before the Swedish runner judged his effort to perfection from there. With that he becomes the first European-born men’s winner since Italy’s Giacomo Leone in 1996.

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Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s race in 2:24:36, with American Jessica McClain delighting the New York crowd to finish second in 2:24:42, just beating out Kenya’s defending champion Hellen Obiri (2:24:43).

In September, the 31-year-old Almgren also became the first non-African man to win gold at the World Half Marathon in 30 years, adding to the European 10,000m title he won on the track in Birmingham in August.

Almgren took home $100,000 (€89,250) for his victory, also the first runner from Sweden to win the event.

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Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics