Ciara Mageean obituary: Resilient runner who became one of Ireland’s greatest athletes

Ciara Mageean after competing in the semi-final of the women’s 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships, Budapest, in 2023. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The running life and times of Ciara Mageean are easily measured in all the medals she won and the records she broke, but it was her competitive and fearless spirit, her desire to get the absolute best of her herself, that set her apart from the word go.

By the time Mageean’s memoir My Greatest Race was published in June, her running achievements had already carved out her unique place in Irish sporting history. What she’ll also be remembered for is her love of living right until the end.

Her death on Sunday morning, at the age of 34, comes just 17 months after her cancer diagnosis in May 2025. It also comes just weeks after her wedding to husband Thomas Moran at Belfast City Hall.

The news of her illness came just a year after Mageean was crowned 2024 European champion in the 1,500 metres, her moment of triumph inside the Stadio Olimpico in Rome a lasting delight to all those who also celebrated it.

With that Mageean became Ireland’s second individual European athletics champion after Sonia O’Sullivan. It also completed her full set of European medals, the Down athlete previously winning 1,500m bronze in 2016, then silver in 2022. She’d also finished fourth in 2018.

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So if that Rome victory was the crowning moment in a running life also blessed with talent, it was just reward for her hard work and perseverance and her at-times extraordinary resilience in the face of adversity. There was also an inner drive and confidence about Mageean’s running that rarely let her down, even at the most testing of times, helping win her so many lasting admirers, too.

That running talent was clear to all those who were lucky to witness her early breakthroughs. A standout one came in March 2008. Still a few weeks shy of her 16th birthday, Mageean won the National senior indoor 1,500m at The Odyssey in Belfast. She simply took off from the gun, gradually winding up the pace with every lap, her time of 4:24.07 knocking two seconds off the-then national junior record.

Ciara Mageean is congratulated by Fionnuala Britton after winning the Women's 1500m at the 2011 AAI Senior Track & Field Championships in Dublin. Photograph: Paul Railton/INPHO

Her parents, Catherine and Christopher, were her most naturally fervent supporters from the off. Growing up in Portaferry at the tip of the Ards Peninsula, with a population of just 3,000 people, she would begin her school days with an 8.15am ferry trip across Strangford Lough to catch the bus to Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch.

With no great family background in athletics, it was her PE teacher, Helen McCambridge, who first spotted her running talent. Although the young Mageean excelled at all sports, especially camogie, it was her ability to run, and keep running, that proved her greatest asset.

“Either she’d decided that I had a little engine or was crazy enough to want to do it,” Mageean wrote in My Greatest Race.

[ Ciara Mageean remained relatable, unaffected and authentic across her extraordinary career ]

There were tough lessons early on, too: in October 2008, she travelled to Pune, India, for her first major international event, the Commonwealth Youth Games. Fancied to win a medal in the 800m, Mageean ended up fifth, the entire field stunned by the South African winner named Caster Semenya. Typical of Mageean, she won bronze in the 1,500m two days later.

Throughout her running career, Mageean always wore her heart on her Irish running vest through the highs and lows, of which there were many. Just eight weeks after her Rome triumph, Paris 2024 was meant to be Mageean’s third Olympics. Previously, injury had crushed her hopes of progressing beyond the heats in Tokyo and she was typically hard on herself after running short of her best in the semi-finals in Rio.

She’d bounced back from her Tokyo disappointment with her best season, winning the 1,500m silver medal at the 2022 European Championships and Commonwealth Games – before breaking O’Sullivan’s Irish 1,500m record, which had stood since 1995. At the end of that season, in Brussels, she also made history as the first Irish athlete to win a points-scoring Diamond League event, winning the 1,500m.

Ciara Mageean celebrates winning silver in the women’s 1,500m final at the 2022 European Championships in Munich. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

There was another crushing low during the 2023 season when Mageean was run out of the medals when finishing fourth in the World Athletics Championships 1,500m in Budapest, before she again lowered the Irish record to 3:55.87. She still holds Irish records over 800m, 1,000m, 1,500m and the mile, all of which at one stage belonged to O’Sullivan.

Mageean always took considerable heart from her former coach Jerry Kiernan, who died in January 2021 and who more than anyone else nurtured her through that difficult transition out of the junior ranks when a troublesome bone spur in her ankle had left her pondering might she ever make it back.

Though partly in jest, Mageean often credited Kiernan, too, for first introducing her to Thomas, who was also part of their UCD training group at the time.

Ultimately, Mageean’s hopes of transferring her Rome success to the Olympic stage were dashed on the eve of her 1,500m heat in Paris. On that occasion, she was forced to make the tortured decision to withdraw after struggling with an Achilles tendon injury in the two weeks before.

A month later, Mageean underwent surgery in London, 12 years after she required the same surgery on her other Achilles tendon. Both were potentially career-ending injuries, yet, characteristically undeterred, Mageean was unwavering in her belief she would be back racing in time for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.