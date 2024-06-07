Rhasidat Adeleke: ‘I just feel it was our turn to win a championship medal’

Rhasidat Adeleke has said that she felt it was Ireland’s turn to win a championship medal at relays after a stunning performance by the mixed 4x400 relay to win gold medal in the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The team of Chris O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley finish ahead of Italy and Netherlands, as they became the first Irish athletes to win a gold medal in the championships since Sonia O’Sullivan in 1998.

“Honestly I definitely thought we had that potential, we’ve always brought our A-game to the major championship finals, and coming off the World Relay, that was in May, and I knew we’d be able to go faster, we’d all get better,” Adeleke said.

“It means so much because we did it as a team, I just feel it was our turn to win a championship medal at senior level, we worked so hard, we really trusted each other as a team.”

READ MORE

Thomas Barr, who ran one of the legs of his life to continue on from Adeleke’s pace in the third leg, added: “I think that’s my fastest relay split ever so to do it today is so important. A big thanks to everybody who has been a big part of that journey.

“I was secretly delighted when the Belgian came up on my shoulder because I love to chase and Rhasidat put me off out in first so when he came past me I was like, brilliant, I’ll tag on to his journey, keep the distance down the back straight and then try and kick for home. To come away with gold is something really, really special. It’s not going to set in for a while, but it will eventually.”

Gold medalist Sharlene Mawdsley of Team Ireland celebrates with members of the crowd after winning. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

Sharlene Mawdsley, who ran a brilliant final leg to see the win through, said she could not believe it to cross the line in first place.

“Honestly, I cannot wait for that [hearing anthem]. It’s a dream come true,” she said. “To come home with first place, and the teams that were in this, it was as strong as an Olympic final. I’m so proud of the team, the trust they have in me to put me on the last leg each time and just showing up for the team is something I’m always going to do.”

Chris O’Donnell, who ran a strong first leg, said: “We all dream to be a European champion, and to be here, standing with these guys, is just unbelievable, and we’re really going to enjoy this moment, it doesn’t happy every day. So proud of the whole team, and a shout out to the fans.”