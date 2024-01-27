Andrew Coscoran lowers Irish 5,000m record by over four seconds

Purposely designed and built to optimise indoor racing, the Boston University track delivered another spree of record times on Friday night, with Andrew Coscoran once again among them.

Moving up to 5,000m, exactly 25 laps indoors, Coscoran improved the Irish record by over four seconds, finishing seventh in 13:12.56 at the annual Terrier Classic meeting, thus adding to his Irish mile and 1,500m marks set last year.

Coscoran bettered the previous indoor mark of 13:16.77 set in 2022 by Dublin Track Club training partner Brian Fay, also coached by Feidhlim Kelly, who was also in Boston field and finished 10th in 13:17.21. Fay’s outdoor record of 13:01.40 was set last summer.

The rising standard of indoor times was again reflected when Adrian Wildschutt from South Africa took the win 12:56.76, with 21-year-old Nico Young from the US setting an American NCAA record of 12:57.14, the first college athlete to run sub-13 minutes.

READ MORE

Coscoran will move on the Boston Indoor Games next Friday, the 27-year-old from north county Dublin clearly benefiting from some warm-weather training in Australia before Christmas, where he also made his debut over 10,000m, winning the Zatopek event in Melbourne in 27:56.34.

[ The ‘bonkers’ cost of running the 2024 New York marathon ]

In the indoor mile in Boston, Paul Robinson turned back the clock somewhat on his career, running 3:57.11, his fastest indoor mile in 10 years, while Thomas Moran (3:58.07), Oisín Gallen (3:58.28) and Shane Bracken (3:58.58) all ran under four minutes for the first time, three Irish runners achieving that feat in the same meeting another record in itself.

At the World Indoor Tour meeting in Astana, Eric Favors of Raheny Shamrock bettered his own Irish indoor shot put record with a best of 20.18m, adding two centimetres to his previous record that he had set in February 2023.

[ Reece Ademola breaks near 20-year old Irish U23 long jump record ]

The 27-year-old finished third overall with Great Britain’s Scott Lincoln taking victory with a best throw of 20.81m.

Sarah Lavin started her season with successive lifetime bests in the 60m. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics

Sarah Lavin also started her indoor season in style running two successive lifetime bests in the 60m hurdles, clocking 7.93 in the semi-final, before improving that to 7.91 when finishing third in the final behind Tobi Amusan, the 2022 World Champion from Nigeria winning in 7.77.

Having broken the 100m and 100m hurdles records last summer, Lavin is edging closer to Derval O’Rourke’s national indoor record of 7.84 which has stood since 2006, when she won the World Indoor title in Moscow. Sophie Becker also placed third in her event, the 400m, running 53.19.

[ Rhasidat Adeleke breaks two Irish indoor records with first individual races of 2024 ]