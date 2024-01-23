Reece Ademola breaks near 20-year old Irish U23 long jump record

Reece Ademola has broken the Irish Under-23 long jump indoor record, leaping to an impressive 7.86 metres to victory at the Aarhus meeting in Denmark.

Still a week shy of his 21st birthday, Ademola improved the previous record, which had stood to Ciaran McDonagh since March 1996, by 27cm, also improving his own indoor best by 35cm.

[ Reece Ademola eyes spot at Paris 2024 after impressing on youth stage ]

The student at Munster Technological University also moves to third on the Irish senior indoor all-time list behind Adam McMullen (7.99m) and McDonagh’s national record of 8.00m.

Last weekend at the National U-20/U-23 Indoor Championships in Athlone, Ademola won gold in the U-23 Long Jump with a 7.17m championship record – his 7.76 in Aarhus another sign of the potential improvement to come this season.

READ MORE

Molly Scott of St. Laurence O’Toole A.C. was also in action, the Carlow sprinter returning from injury to finish second in the women’s 60m clocking a season’s best of 7.38 seconds.