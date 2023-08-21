Rhasidat Adeleke qualifies for the final of the 400m at the World Athletics Championships

Young ambition once again fulfilled, Rhasidat Adeleke is through to the World Championship final of the 400 metres, the Dublin sprinter second in her semi-final with another sub-50 second clocking of 49.87.

Only the top two across the three semi-finals, plus the two-fastest losers, would progress, and Adeleke made absolutely sure of that in the first of those races, moving into second spot into the homestretch after another conservative opening half-lap, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking the win in 49.54.

On another cauldron of an evening inside the National Athletics Stadium in Budapest, Adeleke once again ran calm and utterly composed, even if it did appear somewhat harder work than Sunday’s opening heat.

It will be her first global final in any event, a week out from her 21st birthday, Adeleke back on track for that final showdown on Wednesday evening (8.35pm Irish time).

READ MORE

She is, incidentally, the first Irish presence in an outdoor final of a World Championship sprint event since Berlin in 2009, when David Gillick (400m) and Derval O’Rourke (100m hurdles) both made their final showdowns.

Running in lane five, Paulino of the Dominican Republic was two lanes outside her, the 26 year-old who improved her best to 49.98 this season. Paulino was runner-up in Oregon last year, and at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, looking increasingly like the athlete to beat this time around.

What is certain in the final, the hunt for the three places on the medal podium is wide open. American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who clocked a world-leading 48.74 in July to win the US 400m title, withdrew earlier this month due to a “minor knee injury”, the Olympic and World Champion in the 400m hurdles preferring to turn her focus to the Paris Olympics already.

It was only Adeleke’s fourth race in 10 weeks since that sensational victory at the American NCAA Championships, and Irish record of 49.20, and now Wednesday evening’s final can’t come soon enough.

Asked this week about her medal potential, she said: “It’s championship racing, you never know what to expect, anything can happen. I just focus on what I can do, I can’t control if someone else runs fast or something.

“Whatever God has planned for me, my goal is to just give it my all.”

Sharlene Mawdsley was also out in the second semi-final. After running a new lifetime best of 51.17 in qualifying, the Tipperary athlete finished in seventh in 51.78, short of making that final showdown

More to follow…