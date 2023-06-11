Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m at NCAA championships

Irish runner Rhasidat Adeleke has won the 400m at the NCAA championships. Photograph: Texas Athletics

Irish athlete Rhasidat Adeleke has won the 400 metres race at the NCAA athletics championships in Texas.

In doing so, Adeleke becomes the first Irish woman to win an outdoor NCAA sprint individual final.

The Dublin runner, a junior at the University of Texas, posted an upset on her home track in Austin after beating collegiate record holder Britton Wilson of Arkansas in a winning time of 49.20.

That time was within 0.07 seconds of Wilson’s collegiate record of 49.13.

Wilson was second in 49.64, while her team-mate, Nickisha Pryce ran 50.23 for third.

Adeleke’s University of Texas won the women’s team title.

