Rhasidat Adeleke breaks 50 second-barrier for 400m with stunning run in Florida

Another record smashed, another barrier broken, and as if any sliver of doubt remained Rhasidat Adeleke has now run herself into the supreme end of world class sprinting, smashing the magical 50-second barrier for 400 metres with another astonishing performance in her only her second outdoor race of the season.

It’s the barrier that often decides the winning of medals on the world and Olympic stage and the 20 year-old from Dublin is unquestionably at that level now, Adeleke clocking a brilliant 49.90 seconds, effectively taking half a second off her own Irish record set indoors just over a month ago. Another small step, one giant leap.

[ Rhasidat Adeleke smashes another Irish record as she runs world-class 200m time ]

Competing in Florida at the Tom Jones Memorial, Adeleke nailed second place behind Britton Wilson, the American collegiate record holder, who clocked 49.51 seconds, having already cracked the 50-second barrier indoors.

It also comes less than 24 hours after she broke her own Irish 200m record, everything about her progress in her third year at the University of Texas at Austin moving at breakneck speed. Wilson, who runs for the University of Arkansas, is far more seasoned over the one-lap event, this being Adeleke’s first full season of training for the longer sprint event.

READ MORE

After taking her outdoor best to 50.53 in the final of the European Championships in Munich last summer, she twice improved that indoors, running 50.33 in Albuquerque, before finishing second to Wilson at the NCAA championships the second weekend in March.

Indeed it’s fast becoming a record per race for Adeleke, on Friday evening took another a sizeable chunk off her own Irish 200m, mark – both indoors and out, clocking a world-class 22.34 seconds, after moving back down from her now chosen distance.

[ Rhasidat Adeleke: ‘I just want to work harder, run faster, that’s what drives me on’ ]

With that Adeleke improved her indoor mark of 22.52, run at altitude in Albuquerque back in January, an indoor and outright Irish record – the previous fastest mark outdoors being the 22.59 she ran in April last year. There was a tailwind of 1.8m/s, inside the permitted 2.m/s, still Adeleke tore up the track, finishing behind her University of Texas team-mate Julien Alfred, who won in 21.91, a national record too for her country, St Lucia.

That makes it five times she’s broken an Irish record this year, already improving her own indoor 200m mark, and now three times breaking her indoor 400m mark, running 50.33 indoors.

At the Texas Relays a fortnight ago, Adeleke was part of four relay quartets, all of which won, setting NCAA records in the 4x100, 4x200 and the Sprint Medley, before anchoring the 4x400m with a hand-timed split of 49.2 seconds.

With her 49.90 seconds on Saturday, the rest of the outdoor season can’t come quick enough, all leading to the World Championships in Budapest in August.