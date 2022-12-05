Ciara Mageean withdraws from Ireland team for European Cross-Country Championships

Ciara Mageean has been forced to withdraw from the Irish team to compete at the European Cross-Country Championships in Turin this weekend. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ciara Mageean has been forced to withdraw from the Irish team set to compete at the European Cross-Country Championships in Turin on Sunday.

While disappointed not be joining her team-mates in travelling to Turin this week, Mageean and her coaching team have made the decision to allow her to recover from a recent illness.

“It has been a season to remember for the City of Lisburn star and we look forward to seeing Ciara back in the green singlet in 2023,” said Athletics Ireland.

Eilish Flanagan of Finn Valley AC will now join sister Róisín on the senior women’s team as Mageean’s replacement. The Flanagans will join an experienced senior women’s team which also includes Michelle Finn, Ann Marie McGlynn, Mary Mulhare, and Aoibhe Richardson.