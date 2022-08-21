Mark English wins bronze in European 800m final

From Zurich to Munich and a few rollercoaster years in between, Mark English is back on the medal podium at the European Championships, winning a brilliant bronze medal over 800 metres after another tactical masterclass of a race inside the Olympic Stadium.

The 29-year-old from Donegal also won bronze in Zurich back in 2014, thus joining a unique club of multiple Irish medal winners at these championships, his medal-winning intentions clear from the very start as he put himself at the front of the race from the moment the eight-man field first broke down the backstretch.

There were four in contention coming into the straight, Mariano Garcia from Spain moving to the front at the bell, passed in 52.06, with English on the inside while Britain’s Jake Wightman, the World 1,500m champions began his run for home.

Ireland's Mark English has won bronze in the men's 800m final at the European Championships in Munich. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/lynxnyj4CN — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 21, 2022

Wightman got past English only not Garcia, the World Indoor champion taking the win in a best of 1:44.85,. Wightman won silver in 1:44.91, and then came English always safe in third, his time of 1:45.19 plenty good to hold off Andreas Krammer, the Swedish runner who won silver four years ago in Berlin.

English also has two European Indoor bronze medals to his name at the distance, from Prague in 2015 and Glasgow in 2019, and now joins Sonia O’Sullivan (five) and Derval O’Rourke and Ciara Mageean (two each) in that club of multiple Irish medal winners at European Championship level.

A second Irish medal on the track in Munich too, this one like Mageean won with nothing less than an all out best effort.

Running with super control without, his eyes like chips of ice as he kept watch on those around him, English never let himself out of a medal position, and got his just reward, eight years after he stepped on the same medal podium, and at age 29 with the promise of still more to come.