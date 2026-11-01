Sport

Namibia take ODI series after Ireland batting collapse in Windhoek

Ireland were bowled out for just 129 as hosts went on to win by five wickets

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Sun Nov 01 2026 - 18:491 MIN READ

5th ODI: Ireland 129 (33.1 ovs) (J Neill 33, C Carmichael 27; JJ Smit 4-20, J Brassell 3-15) lost to Namibia 131-5 (21.2 ovs) (L Steenkamp 46, G Erasmus 30; M Humphreys 2-48) by 5 wkts. Namibia win the series 3-2

Ireland’s batting collapse meant they were beaten by Namibia by five wickets in the series-deciding fifth and final one-day international.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat but were put on the back foot when they lost four wickets for just 14 runs which left them reeling on 98 for seven in Windhoek. JJ Smit removed captain Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher and George Dockrell in the space of four balls on his way to figures of four for 20.

Some lower-order resistance from Jordan Neill, who top-scored with 33, ensured Ireland got up to 129 but they were bowled out with almost 17 overs to spare.

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Namibia lost five wickets but they were always comfortable in their run chase, Louren Steenkamp leading the way for the hosts with 46 as they chased the target down in just 21.2 overs to clinch the series 3-2.

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