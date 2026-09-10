Sport

Seahawks win Super Bowl rematch with Patriots despite early loss of Sam Darnold

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw three costly interceptions in NFL’s season opener

Josh Jobe of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Mack Hollins of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of the NFL season opener at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photograph: Jane Gershovich/Getty Images
Josh Jobe of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Mack Hollins of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of the NFL season opener at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photograph: Jane Gershovich/Getty Images
Thu Sept 10 2026 - 12:321 MIN READ

The Seattle Seahawks overcame an early injury to quarterback Sam Darnold as they surged back to beat the New England Patriots 13-10 in the opening game of the new NFL season on Wednesday night at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Darnold, who did not miss a game last season, limped to the dressingroom after the first drive with what doctors later diagnosed as a hip injury.

But Darnold’s replacement Drew Lock led Seattle’s resurgence and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw three costly interceptions in what was a week one rematch of Seattle’s Super Bowl win in February.

The hosts had trailed 10-0 and had a solitary field goal to their name through the first three quarters before Maye’s mistakes began to prove costly for the visitors.

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Lock levelled the game at 10-10 when he connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on fourth and one for a 45-yard touchdown, and a 26-yard field goal by Jason Myers nudged the Seahawks into a 13-10 lead.

Maye still had a chance to rescue the night for the Patriots but after driving into field goal range, he was intercepted for a third time by Josh Jobe in the end zone and the Seahawks sealed victory.

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