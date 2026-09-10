Seahawks win Super Bowl rematch with Patriots despite early loss of Sam Darnold

Josh Jobe of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Mack Hollins of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of the NFL season opener at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photograph: Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks overcame an early injury to quarterback Sam Darnold as they surged back to beat the New England Patriots 13-10 in the opening game of the new NFL season on Wednesday night at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Darnold, who did not miss a game last season, limped to the dressingroom after the first drive with what doctors later diagnosed as a hip injury.

But Darnold’s replacement Drew Lock led Seattle’s resurgence and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw three costly interceptions in what was a week one rematch of Seattle’s Super Bowl win in February.

The hosts had trailed 10-0 and had a solitary field goal to their name through the first three quarters before Maye’s mistakes began to prove costly for the visitors.

Lock levelled the game at 10-10 when he connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on fourth and one for a 45-yard touchdown, and a 26-yard field goal by Jason Myers nudged the Seahawks into a 13-10 lead.

Maye still had a chance to rescue the night for the Patriots but after driving into field goal range, he was intercepted for a third time by Josh Jobe in the end zone and the Seahawks sealed victory.