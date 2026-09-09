New chair to be appointed to Gaelic integration group next month

Mary McAleese stood down as chair of the Steering Group on Integration on Tuesday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A new chairperson is to be appointed to the Steering Group on Integration (SGI) on October 5th.

Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue told RTÉ’s Prime Time programme on Wednesday night that a replacement for Mary McAleese is expected to be confirmed early next month.

McConalogue and Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan held meetings with the GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and McAleese on Wednesday after the former president of Ireland stepped down as chair of the SGI on Tuesday.

“It is really important a new chairperson is appointed on October 5th,” said McConalogue, “and we would expect coming out of the October 5th (meeting) that clear outlines are provided from the three organisations in relation to how this (integration) can proceed.

“They will have to appoint a new chair. We were very clear today in terms of offering the support of Sport Ireland to help facilitate that process in anyway we can.”

He said McAleese’s decision to step down “was a real setback”, adding: “It’s really important now to actually put in place a clear pathway that this is going to be achieved in the best possible time frame.”