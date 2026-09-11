John Kiely to remain as Limerick hurling manager next season

John Kiely is to remain as manager of the Limerick senior hurlers for 2027.

A statement from Limerick GAA on Friday confirmed Kiely will continue in his role next season, “with an option to extend for a further season thereafter”.

Kiely has led Limerick to six All-Ireland titles since his appointment as Treaty manager in 2016, the most recent of which came in July after their win over Galway in the decider.

During his tenure, Kiely has also led his native county to four national league and seven Munster titles.

Limerick GAA said Kiely’s extension remains subject to ratification by delegates at a county board meeting next month, adding that the make-up of his management and backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

“We are delighted that John is set to continue on in his role as Limerick senior hurling manager for at least another season,” said Limerick GAA chair Seamus McNamara.

“John, his management team and players have brought so much positivity to the county and we are delighted that he will remain at the helm for 2027.”