‘How many All-Irelands did you win?’: Dónal Óg Cusack shoots down criticism of Cork

Galway's John Fleming and Seán Linnane celebrate their team's victory against Cork in Saturday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Since Saturday night, the predominant theme on hurling-focused social media – Rebels aside – has been schadenfreude. Even Irish Rail is in on the joke.

Much of the slagging revolved around the fact that all Cork-to-Dublin trains on All-Ireland hurling final day were booked up. Rival fans and even some pundits presented this as proof that Cork supporters had got ahead of themselves.

One poster on X, Richard Finnegan, asked: “I’m trying to book a train from Cork to Dublin on Sunday morning 19th of July. Website has been showing as sold out for months. Do you mind checking if there is any availability?”

The official Irish Rail account replied with the popular Erling Haaland side-eye meme. This is generally taken to represent something along the lines of “that smug feeling when events prove you right”.

Dónal Óg Cusack also came in for sharp criticism on the platform for a jibe at fellow TV analyst Joe Canning. The former Galway player argued that the trains being booked out well in advance was an indicator of hype levels, which can “seep into the mentality” of the team.

“How many All-Ireland medals did you win yourself?” rebutted an irritated Cusack as he set about disagreeing with Canning. Ouch.

Ringmahon see funny side of FAI Cup walkover

Cork amateur soccer club Ringmahon Rangers – boyhood club of Caoimhín Kelleher – somehow found themselves in the hurling news cycle in recent days. Drawn to play Bohemians in the FAI Senior Cup, they gave the Dublin club a walkover. In doing so, they cited scheduling issues and concerns over attendance due to “a potential clash with a Cork GAA fixture and the FIFA World Cup final later that day”.

“Would someone tell Ringmahon Rangers they could get the Bohemians game back on,” joked Anthony Daly on radio after Cork were knocked out of the championship by Galway.

Attempting to make light of it perhaps, Ringmahon posted on social media on Saturday evening: “Seniors looking for pre-season friendly . . . plans have changed . . . willing to travel 19th July.”

Suffice to say, the post was not well received.

Roll of honour remains unmoved – for now

Despite not getting their hands on Liam MacCarthy since 2005, Cork remain second in hurling’s roll of honour on 30 All-Ireland titles, one ahead of Tipperary.

Eleven years have passed since Kilkenny won their 36th All-Ireland SHC title. While they’re well clear at the summit, results at the minor and under-20 grades have left Noreside natives restless.

The Cats have won just one of the last 33 All-Ireland titles on offer in the three grades. Of the 33 prior to the 2015 All-Ireland SHC final, they won 12.

Cork players celebrate their victory against Tyrone in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final at Cedral St Conleth's Park, Kildare, on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Tyrone left wondering how it slipped away

It’s never over till it’s over. Leading by 1-13 to 0-7 with 21 minutes remaining yesterday, Tyrone minor footballers had one hand on the Markham Cup, which they also won last year.

However, Cork came roaring back to win by a goal, 2-16 to 1-16, in Newbridge. Heartbreakingly for the Red Hands, it was their first defeat at minor level, in league or championship, since losing to Cavan in the Tier 2 drop-down competition in 2024.

The county had won the Ulster Minor League, Ulster Championship and All-Ireland last year and were seeking a second successive treble yesterday.

Quote

“Clare came out pounding the ground, they were ready for the ball to be thrown in ... Limerick kind of sauntered out.” – Pundit Patrick Horgan, having closely observed both the Clare and Limerick warm-ups, gave his take. As it happened, Limerick registered three of the first four scores.

Number: 8

The tally of counties Galway hurlers have met in All-Ireland senior hurling finals (Limerick, Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford and Dublin). Neighbours Clare would have made it nine . . .