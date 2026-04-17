Thurles granted license for racing to continue to 2027

Racing will continue at Thurles until at least next year after the track was granted a license by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

It is welcome news for a sport that last summer was rocked with the announcement that the country’s sole privately-owned track would close with immediate effect.

A salvage operation was launched by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), who took over the running of Thurles, where racing continued over the winter.

On Friday, HRI announced an agreement with the Molony family, who own the racecourse, that racing is guaranteed there until March 2027. Its next meeting is scheduled for October 8th.

HRI’s chief executive Suzanne Eade said: “After consultation with the Molony family, we are delighted that racing can continue at Thurles for another winter season. I would like to acknowledge the contribution of the IHRB in facilitating this agreement, and to the wider industry for their ongoing support.”

The announcement last August that the course was to close represented Ireland’s first racecourse closure since Tralee in 2008 was announced.

Riona Molony – who took over the running of Thurles following the death of her husband, Pierce, in 2015 – said increasing industry demands and the cost of doing business were major factors in the decision.

The IHRB faced criticism at the time, as well as aa racecourse manual released by the regulator a few months prior which outlined minimum standards for tracks to reach, although the IHRB stressed it was keen to take a flexible approach to implementation.

Jockey Michael O’Sullivan was tragically killed in a fall at Thurles in February last year. An IHRB review of the incident found there was no fault on the part of the track, although it recommended a watering system be put in place.

A number of meetings were cancelled at the track last year due to ground conditions judged to be too quick. Much wetter weather conditions this winter meant no cancellations and no need to water.

Cost estimates of more than €300,000 have been reported for the installation of a new watering system, which is still not in place.

An IHRB spokesman said on Friday: “The IHRB’s role is to ensure, as far as possible, the safety of both riders and horses in racing.

“In the case of Thurles, the IHRB was satisfied that sufficient measures were in place for racing to take place and granted a license on that basis. Decisions regarding the longer-term future of the racecourse are a matter for the racecourse.”

Riona Molony added: “We are pleased to continue this short-term agreement with Horse Racing Ireland to allow racing to continue at Thurles.

“The operation of the racecourse is running smoothly under the management of Jessica Cahalan, and this allows us more time to decide on the longer-term plans for the racecourse.”