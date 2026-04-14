Rory McIlroy’s latest Masters win shines fresh light on sacrifices made by his parents

In a sport filled with pushy parents the McIlroys do things differently: Rory McIlroy had to push his parents to attend the scene of his greatest triumph.

Rosie and Gerry McIlroy feared their presence might jinx their son’s defence of the Masters, so they planned to steer clear of Augusta National.

They partly attributed his victory at the course last year – a dramatic moment in golfing history that secured a career grand slam – to their absence, which avoided distracting him, and planned to do the same last week.

Instead, the world’s number two persuaded them to travel from Northern Ireland to the US to witness what turned out to be another rollercoaster victory, climaxing in emotional family celebrations.

“They weren’t here last year to celebrate with us, and surprisingly I had to convince them to come this year, because they thought the reason I won was because they weren’t here. I’m glad we proved that wrong,” McIlroy (36) said on Sunday. “Mum and Dad, I owe everything to you. You’re the most wonderful parents,” he said, fighting back tears.

The tribute underscored the fact the champion’s working-class parents had never pressured him to play golf but made sacrifices – working multiple jobs and graveyard shifts – to support him once he dedicated himself to the sport.

That history intruded during McIlroy’s final round, he told a press conference. “I caught myself on the golf course a couple of times thinking about them and I was like ‘no, not yet, not yet’,” he said.

When the ball trickled towards the 18th hole, making him just the fourth person to defend a Masters, McIlroy turned to look at his wife Erica, daughter Poppy and his parents, he said. “They can keep coming as long as they want. It’s amazing to have them here. If I can be half the parent to Poppy as you were to me then I’ll know I’ve done a good job.”

McIlroy’s sixth major win cemented his stature as one of golfing’s greats and shone a fresh light on his upbringing in Holywood, the picturesque Co Down town outside Belfast.

His parents met in Belfast, where Rosie worked as a waitress in a bar that Gerry managed. They married in 1988 and their only child was born a year later.

Gerry played at Holywood golf course, where he wheeled his infant son around the greens to soak up the atmosphere and gave him a plastic golf club. When Rory showed passion and ability at the age of four, Gerry asked a coach, Michael Bannon, to tutor him.

In a 2022 interview McIlroy said his parents nurtured a love of the game but never forced it on him. “I was never pushed into it in any way. If anything, it was the other way around. It was always my ambition, my dream.”

Caddie Harry Diamond with Rory McIlroy's parents Gerry and Rosie, daughter Poppy and wife Erica during the the Green Jacket Ceremony at the Masters on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

When McIlroy set sights on a professional career, his parents paid the expenses by forsaking holidays and doing extra jobs: Rosie worked late nights at a factory and Gerry worked as a cleaner and did double shifts as a barman.

“I am a working-class man, and that’s all I knew to get the money we needed for Rory to be able to learn and compete at golf,” he once told the Mail on Sunday. “We wanted to give our child a chance – after all, he was the only one we have. But I want to make it clear; golf was not our dream, it was Rory’s.”

At Augusta on Sunday Rosie (65) sported a handbag adorned with screen prints of newspaper reports from her son’s 2025 win. “Figured I’d be here for this one,” Gerry (66) told reporters. Asked to elaborate, he declined and said he needed a pint first. – Guardian