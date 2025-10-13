Irish swimmer Shane Ryan to take part in highly controversial Enhanced Games

Irish swimmer Shane Ryan has committed to competing in the Enhanced Games, a controversial new competition that permits athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in Nevada in May 2026, was this year described by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a “betrayal of everything that we stand for” and they said it “undermines the integrity of sport and the responsibility athletes hold as role models in society.”

Backed by wealthy venture capitalists including Omeed Malik and Peter Thiel, the games will take place at a purpose-built complex in Las Vegas.

[ A sporting freak show with a cast of drugged-up athletes: welcome to the Enhanced GamesOpens in new window ]

The venue will comprise a four-lane 50-metre pool, a six-lane sprint track and a weightlifting stage with each event having a total prize purse of $500,000 (€432,000).

Winners will receive $250,000 (€216,000) with $1m (€864,000) on offer for competitors who break world records in the 100m sprint on the track and 50m freestyle in the pool.

Ryan became the first Irish swimmer to participate in three Olympic Games when he competed in Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024.

He was the first Irish athlete to win a world short course medal in the pool and was a member of the first male relay swimming team to represent Ireland at an Olympic Games at Tokyo 2021.

“After a decade dedicated to traditional competition on the world’s highest stage, I’m excited to dive into this next chapter with the Enhanced Games,” said the 31-year-old, who announced his retirement from competitive swimming last week.

“I’ve always wanted to know the absolute maximum of what my body is truly capable of.”

[ ‘It’s b****cks isn’t it?’: Sebastian Coe dismisses ‘moronic’ Enhanced GamesOpens in new window ]

The Enhanced Games president, Aron D‘Souza, a London-based Australian billionaire, claims he is pioneering a new era in athletic competition that embraces scientific advancements to push the boundaries of human performance.

The sales pitch is that the Enhanced Games are hard-selling “superhumanity”. Athletes are not just permitted, but encouraged, to use performance-enhancing drugs.

Swim Ireland issued a statement on Monday saying they were disappointed with the Pennsylvania-born swimmer’s decision.

Swim Ireland said: “We are disappointed by Shane Ryan’s decision to sign an agreement with the Enhanced Games and can advise that in line with his retirement in October he is no longer associated with Swim Ireland’s National Team and further to that, will not be provided with any funding or services by the NGB going forward.”