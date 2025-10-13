Sport

Irish swimmer Shane Ryan to take part in highly controversial Enhanced Games

Enhanced Games will allow athletes to dope as they compete for $1 million to break world records

Ireland swimmer Shane Ryan. Photograph: Andrea Masin/Inpho
Ireland swimmer Shane Ryan. Photograph: Andrea Masin/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Oct 13 2025 - 19:49

Irish swimmer Shane Ryan has committed to competing in the Enhanced Games, a controversial new competition that permits athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in Nevada in May 2026, was this year described by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a “betrayal of everything that we stand for” and they said it “undermines the integrity of sport and the responsibility athletes hold as role models in society.”

Backed by wealthy venture capitalists including Omeed Malik and Peter Thiel, the games will take place at a purpose-built complex in Las Vegas.

A sporting freak show with a cast of drugged-up athletes: welcome to the Enhanced Games ]

The venue will comprise a four-lane 50-metre pool, a six-lane sprint track and a weightlifting stage with each event having a total prize purse of $500,000 (€432,000).

READ MORE

Live: Humphreys ‘sorry’ if mother of hit-and-run victim feels she did not do enough for family

Trump’s wilful optimism generates momentum on one-day victory lap of Middle East

Man who reversed car over child (3) on scooter avoids jail

‘I really thought he loved me’: The woman who lost €291,000 in a romance scam

Winners will receive $250,000 (€216,000) with $1m (€864,000) on offer for competitors who break world records in the 100m sprint on the track and 50m freestyle in the pool.

Ryan became the first Irish swimmer to participate in three Olympic Games when he competed in Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024.

He was the first Irish athlete to win a world short course medal in the pool and was a member of the first male relay swimming team to represent Ireland at an Olympic Games at Tokyo 2021.

“After a decade dedicated to traditional competition on the world’s highest stage, I’m excited to dive into this next chapter with the Enhanced Games,” said the 31-year-old, who announced his retirement from competitive swimming last week.

“I’ve always wanted to know the absolute maximum of what my body is truly capable of.”

‘It’s b****cks isn’t it?’: Sebastian Coe dismisses ‘moronic’ Enhanced Games ]

The Enhanced Games president, Aron D‘Souza, a London-based Australian billionaire, claims he is pioneering a new era in athletic competition that embraces scientific advancements to push the boundaries of human performance.

The sales pitch is that the Enhanced Games are hard-selling “superhumanity”. Athletes are not just permitted, but encouraged, to use performance-enhancing drugs.

Swim Ireland issued a statement on Monday saying they were disappointed with the Pennsylvania-born swimmer’s decision.

Swim Ireland said: “We are disappointed by Shane Ryan’s decision to sign an agreement with the Enhanced Games and can advise that in line with his retirement in October he is no longer associated with Swim Ireland’s National Team and further to that, will not be provided with any funding or services by the NGB going forward.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times