American jocks lower the mood while Comerford raises the gold standard

“The golf world may have been shocked by Bethpage last weekend,” writes Dave Hannigan in his America at Large column. “I was not.” That’s because Dave is more than familiar with the type of creature who spat bile all over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. “I have known the species called wannabe American jock for a long time now. This is who he is in his natural habitat. As obnoxious as he is insecure, as excessively macho as he is entitled. Especially in drink.”

On a decidedly happier note, Orla Comerford has had a golden time of it at the World Para Championships in New Delhi, Gordon Manning reporting on the Dubliner following up her 100m triumph with another victory in Tuesday’s 200m final.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran looks ahead to Saturday’s Special Congress when final judgement will be passed on the suite of changes introduced by the Football Review Committee. Among the several tweaks to the rules that will be debated is one around the two-point score, Gordon bringing you all the details.

In rugby, Johnny Watterson hears from Munster skills coach Mossy Lawler ahead of Saturday’s URC game against Cardiff at Thomond Park, the side aiming to build on their win away to Scarlets on the opening weekend. Lawler’s chief hope for the season ahead is that Munster can avoid the kind of injury profile that blighted them in the last campaign.

In racing, Brian O’Connor is keeping an eye on the weather forecast for Paris in the build-up to Sunday’s €5 million Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, an anticipated 9mm of rainfall on Friday and Saturday likely to have a fair impact on the going. Aidan O’Brien is hoping the rain clouds bypass Longchamp for the sake of his star filly Minnie Hauk who is favourite in some ante-post lists.

TV Watch: There’s a heap more Champions League action on your screens today, Newcastle’s trip to Brussels to play Union St-Gilloise one of the afternoon offerings (Virgin Media Two and TNT, 5.45). At 8pm, there’s the rather tasty meeting of Barcelona and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 4), while Manchester City are away to Monaco (TNT Sports 2) and Arsenal host Olympiakos (RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 1).