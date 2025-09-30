Orla Comerford secures second gold medal with 200m win at World Para Athletics Championships

Ireland's Orla Comerford celebrates winning her second gold medal of the World Para Athletics Championships with victory on the T13 3200m final in New Delhi. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Sportsfile

Orla Comerford has become a double world champion after another blistering run to win the T13 200m final at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Comerford claimed gold in the 100m final on Sunday and the Raheny Shamrock sprinter added the 200m crown on Tuesday after yet again leading all way from the gun to the finish line.

The 28-year-old Dubliner held off the challenge of defending champion Rayane Soares da Silva from Brazil coming down the home straight, with Comerford once more demonstrating her strong finishing ability to pull away over the last 20m to finish in a time of 24.71 seconds.

Soares da Silva was second in 25.24 while America’s Kym Crosby was third in 25.64.

It was the same top three, in the same order, as Sunday’s 100m race produced as Comerford continued her strongest ever season on the track. Her personal best at 200m is 24.62 so Comerford was just marginally outside her strongest ever run at the distance.

The 28-year-old won the bronze medal in the 100m at last September’s Paralympic Games in Paris.