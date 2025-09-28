Double gold for Ireland on final day of World Rowing Championships

Ireland’s rowers saved their most successful day for last at the World Rowing Championships, winning two gold medals on the final day in Shanghai.

There was individual gold for Fiona Murtagh in the women’s single sculls while Mags Cremen and Fintan McCarthy topped the podium in the mixed double sculls.

Murtagh led her final from the off, maintaining a two-second lead over the rest of the field for much of the race. Despite Britain’s Lauren Henry mounting a late challenge, the Galway women held on in a photo finish, her 7:12.27 just 0.03 seconds ahead of Henry in second.

After claiming bronze in the men’s double sculls alongside Philip Doyle earlier in the week, McCarthy teamed up with Cremen to become the first World Champions in the mixed doubles event.

Having won their heat earlier in the day, the pair took charge of the final from the midway point, holding their lead to the line to win in 6:24.22.

Sunday’s two gold medals bring Ireland’s tally from these World Championships to four, McCarthy’s brother Jake having also won bronze in the men’s lightweight single sculls on Saturday.