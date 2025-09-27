Jake McCarthy takes bronze at World Rowing Championships

Jake McCarthy claimed his maiden senior World Rowing Championships medal on Saturday, finishing third in the final of the men’s lightweight single sculls in Shanghai.

McCarthy – brother of Fintan, who took bronze alongside Philip Doyle in the men’s double sculls on Friday – held third throughout Saturday’s final, narrowing the gap to Austria’s Julian Schoeberl in second to finish in 6:59.07. Gold went to Uruguay’s Felipe Ferreira in 6:54.10.

In the women’s lightweight single sculls final, Siobhan McCohan narrowly missed out on a medal after coming home in fourth in 7:37.25. Michelle Sechser of the USA was first in 7:30.14, China’s Dandan Pan a split second behind in second, while Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga Alanis took third.

Tiarnán O’Donnell and Sadhbh Ní Laoighre were also in action for Ireland, finishing third in the PR2 mixed doubles B final in 9:00.35.

The events wraps up on Sunday, with Mag Cemen and Fintan McCarthy on the water for the mixed doubles (heats & A/B final) and Fiona Murtagh in action in the final of the women’s single sculls.