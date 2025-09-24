Róisín Ní Riain secures third medal at World Championships in Singapore

Ireland's Róisín Ní Riain with her silver medal after the women’s S13 100m backstroke final at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Róisín Ní Riain has earned her third medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore, taking silver in the S13 100m backstroke final.

A third medal from a third final at this meet, the Limerick swimmer set a personal best of 1:06.26 to take second behind USA’s Gia Pergolini.

Ní Riain won bronze in the S13 100m butterfly on Sunday and followed that up with a silver-medal winning performance in the SB13 100m breaststroke final on Monday.

“That hurt the most the 100 backstroke has probably ever hurt,” the 20-year-old said of Wednesday’s final. “My PB was two years old, so I’m really happy to come out and get a new one.”

In the earlier session, Síomha Nic Brádaigh finished seventh in her S7 100m backstroke heat, touching the wall in 1:37.26.

“I think it went okay,” the Lisburn swimmer said after the last of her three events, having raced in the SM7 200m individual medley and S7 100 breaststroke events earlier in the week. “I’m massively off my PB so it’s not a great swim but it’s okay.”

Summing up her World Championships debut, she added: “It’s brilliant to get the experience and I’ve had a brilliant experience by being here.”

Dearbhaile Brady is the sole Irish swimmer in action on day six, taking to the blocks for the direct final of the S6 50m freestyle (12.03pm Irish time).