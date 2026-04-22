One day tickets for Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will cost a record €499 for a European venue

Ticket prices for next year’s Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will cost a record high for a European venue at €499 for daily admission, almost twice as much as the cost for Rome 2023 but less than the €638 ($750) pricing for the match in Bethpage, New York, last year.

Irish sports fans will get an exclusive priority window to register and access tickets – on a first come basis – when that portal opens on Friday, April 24th, with the full public ballot for global tickets set to open on June 3rd.

Next year’s Ryder Cup at the Co Limerick resort will be the centenary edition of the biennial match between Europe and the United States, with Europe – captained again by Luke Donald – seeking a third straight win following on from successes in Rome (2023) and Bethpage (2025).

The exclusive island of Ireland portal will open at 11am on Friday – to register, click here – for general admission tickets.

A limited number of tickets for the Tuesday and Wednesday practice days (September 14th and 15th) will also be available to buy from €89, along with tickets for Thursday, September 16th – a day which will feature the opening ceremony – from €179. In addition, practice day tickets for fans under the age of 16 can be purchased from €20 on the Tuesday and Wednesday and €30 on the Thursday.

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Shane Lowry of Ireland and The European Team roars with delight as he raises the Ryder Cup beside (L-R) Matthew Fitzpatrick, JKustin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludwig Aberg, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland at the official presentation after the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The 2027 Ryder Cup takes place at Adare Manor from September 13th-19th, while a new initiative will feature a community day sponsored by SuperValu on Tuesday, September 14th, which will be made available as part of the Musgrave Group’s loyalty programme.

Following the exclusive Irish window, sports fans from around the world will then be able to apply for general admission daily tickets as part of the global ticket ballot which opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Prices for matchday tickets and practice day tickets will be the same as those in the Irish window and details of this sale will be communicated directly to registered ticket account holders.

Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s Chief Ryder Cup Officer, said: “There is already tremendous excitement and anticipation about the Ryder Cup heading back to Ireland and to Adare Manor next year. We are therefore delighted to announce these details today of how fans both from the island of Ireland and from around the world, can attend the 100th anniversary edition of golf’s greatest team competition.

“We have extensive plans in place to enhance the on-site experience for fans attending the 2027 Ryder Cup, including a record 20,000 grandstand seats and an increased number of giant screens. For the first time, there will also be an official Ryder Cup campsite with entertainment, full details of which will be announced in due course.”

The 2027 Ryder Cup will be the second time for the match to be staged in Ireland, having previously held the event in 2006 at The K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare.

it is estimated to attract an attendance of 250,000 through the week – practice day and tournament days – with global demand expected to be high. The initiative to offer an island of Ireland-only window a month ahead of the global ticket launch will see up to one-third of the tickets for the week reserved for Irish applicants.