Meath see out reigning champions Kerry to reach All-Ireland final

All-Ireland SLFC semi-final: Meath 2-12 Kerry 1-9

Kerrie Cole and Sarah Wall struck goals either side of the break at O’Connor Park in Tullamore as Meath booked a return to the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship final for the first time since 2022 by dethroning reigning champions Kerry.

Although the Kingdrom raced two points clear in the early moments with unanswered efforts from Siofra O’Shea and Anna Galvin, Meath subsequently edged in front with three scores on the bounce from Marion Farrelly, Emma Duggan and Ciara Smyth.

While a fine point from play by O’Shea had Kerry back on level terms, Meath rocked their Munster rivals on 18 minutes when Cole cut in from the right and smashed an unstoppable shot into the net via the underside off the crossbar.

After Duggan converted a close-range free, Niamh Ní Chonchúir chipped in with a much-needed brace for Kerry, who spurned a number of scoring opportunities in the opening period. Traded points between Farrelly and O’Shea ensured the Royals brought a 1-5 to 0-6 cushion into the interval, but the Kingdom turned the game on its head when Rathmore attacker Danielle O’Leary bagged a superb goal within two minutes of the resumption.

Meath didn’t panic, however, and they squeezed back into the ascendancy with points from Duggan and Aoibhin Cleary. Although O’Shea and Caoimhe Evans split the uprights for Kerry in a tense third-quarter, their scores arrived either side of an expertly-taken Meath goal from marauding defender Sarah Wall after 40 minutes.

Smyth and O’Shea traded points as the second half progressed, but Meath were on the brink of victory when Shauna Ennis and Cleary registered quick-fire scores to leave their side four ahead inside the closing 10 minutes.

Duggan added a two-point salvo as the final whistle approached to make sure Kerry were kept at bay and the Royals – Brendan Martin Cup champions in 2021 and 2022 – can now look forward to a showpiece affair at Croke Park on August 3rd.

MEATH: R Murray; A Sheridan, MK Lynch, K Newe; A Cleary (0-2), S Wall, K Kealy; O Sheehy, M Farrelly (0-2); M Thynne, N Gallogly, C Smyth (0-2); E Duggan (0-5, 4f), V Wall (1-0), K Cole (1-0).

Subs: S Ennis (0-1) for Newe (32), K Bermingham for Sheehy (40), N McEntee for Cole (57).

KERRY: ME Bolger; E Lynch, D Kearney, C Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, A Dillane; M O’Connell, A Galvin (0-1); N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir (0-2), C Evans (0-1); J Lucey, S O’Shea (0-5, 4f), D O’Leary (1-0).

Subs: R Dwyer for Lucey (37), R Rahilly for Kearney (39), K Enright for Galvin (50), F O’Donoghue for O’Connell (52), N Quinn for Dillane (53).

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).