FAI Cup draw: Holders Drogheda United to open defence against Crumlin United

Drogheda United will begin the defence of their FAI Cup title at home to Crumlin United when the second round takes place next month.
Drogheda claimed a second FAI Cup title last November with a 2-0 victory over Derry City at the Aviva Stadium. The Candystripes open this year’s campaign away to Division One side Treaty City in Limerick.
St Patrick’s Athletic, champions in 2023, host UCC, while 25-times champions Shamrock Rovers open at home to First Division side Wexford.
Bohemians face a trip across Dublin’s northside to take on Killester Donnycarney of the Leinster Senior League, while Shelbourne travel to Limerick to take on Fairview Rangers.
In the women’s FAI Cup first round, holders Shelbourne will host Galway United in the pick of ties.
FAI Cup second round
Bangor Celtic v Cobh Ramblers
Bray Wanderers v Wayside Celtic
Castlebar Celtic v Longford Town
Cork City v Leicester Celtic
Drogheda United v Crumlin United
Dundalk v Sligo Rovers
Fairview Rangers v Shelbourne
Finn Harps v UCD
Galway United v Tolka Rovers
Kerry v Athlone Town
Killester Donnycarney v Bohemians
Salthill Devon v St Michael’s
Shamrock Rovers v Wexford
St Patrick’s Athletic v UCC
Treaty United v Derry City
Waterford v St Moctha’s
Ties will be played on the week ending July 20th
Women’s FAI Cup first round
Athlone Town v Terence Rangers
Cork City v Peamount United
Newbridge Town v Whitehall Rangers
Shamrock Rovers v Waterford
Shelbourne v Galway United
Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves
Treaty United v Ferns United
Wexford v Bohemians
Ties will be played on the week ending June 29th