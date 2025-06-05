FAI Cup draw: Holders Drogheda United to open defence against Crumlin United

Drogheda United’s James Bolger, Aaron McNally and Andrew Quinn celebrate after winning the FAI Cup in last November's final against Derry City at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Drogheda United will begin the defence of their FAI Cup title at home to Crumlin United when the second round takes place next month.

Drogheda claimed a second FAI Cup title last November with a 2-0 victory over Derry City at the Aviva Stadium. The Candystripes open this year’s campaign away to Division One side Treaty City in Limerick.

St Patrick’s Athletic, champions in 2023, host UCC, while 25-times champions Shamrock Rovers open at home to First Division side Wexford.

Bohemians face a trip across Dublin’s northside to take on Killester Donnycarney of the Leinster Senior League, while Shelbourne travel to Limerick to take on Fairview Rangers.

In the women’s FAI Cup first round, holders Shelbourne will host Galway United in the pick of ties.

FAI Cup second round

Bangor Celtic v Cobh Ramblers

Bray Wanderers v Wayside Celtic

Castlebar Celtic v Longford Town

Cork City v Leicester Celtic

Drogheda United v Crumlin United

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers

Fairview Rangers v Shelbourne

Finn Harps v UCD

Galway United v Tolka Rovers

Kerry v Athlone Town

Killester Donnycarney v Bohemians

Salthill Devon v St Michael’s

Shamrock Rovers v Wexford

St Patrick’s Athletic v UCC

Treaty United v Derry City

Waterford v St Moctha’s

Ties will be played on the week ending July 20th

Women’s FAI Cup first round

Athlone Town v Terence Rangers

Cork City v Peamount United

Newbridge Town v Whitehall Rangers

Shamrock Rovers v Waterford

Shelbourne v Galway United

Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves

Treaty United v Ferns United

Wexford v Bohemians

Ties will be played on the week ending June 29th