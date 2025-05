Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Cricket

The West Indies men’s side are in Ireland this week for the first time since 2019. After the two sides play a three-match one-day international series, they will meet again in June for a three-match T20 International series. - Wednesday, Friday & Sunday, TNT Sports

Rugby

Despite their stunning win in Dublin earlier this month, Northampton will be underdogs when they take on Bordeaux Bègles (which includes Joey Carbery in their ranks) in the Champions Cup Final in Cardiff. The talent-laden French club side are a modern phenomenon - this will be their first European final. - Saturday, RTE & Premier Sports

Racing

The Irish Guineas Weekend takes place at the Curragh, with three days of top-class racing guaranteed at the home of all five Irish Classics. Racing begins on Friday evening, with the Group One 1,000 Guineas taking place on Saturday afternoon. The following day, the Gold Cup and 1,000 Guineas makes for exciting Sunday viewing. -Saturday & Sunday, RTE

MONDAY (May 19th)

GAA - TG4 - Leinster MFC Final - 7.30pm Offaly v Louth

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Drogheda Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Brighton v Liverpool

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 9.15pm-10.15pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (May 20th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports, noon-5pm - Stage 10 Giro d’Italia

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Man City v Bournemouth

WEDNESDAY (May 21st)

CRICKET - TNT Sports 2 from 10.30am - 1st ODI Ireland v West Indies

CYCLING - TNT Sports, 11am-5pm - Stage 11 Giro d’Italia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – Women’s 1st T20 England v West Indies

GAA - TG4 - Leinster U20 Hurling Final - TBC Kilkenny v Dublin

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League Final - 8pm Tottenham v Man Utd

THURSDAY (May 22nd)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – Men’s Day 1 England v Zimbabwe

CYCLING - TNT Sports, noon-5pm - Stage 12 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Soudal Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 1.30pm-3pm - Stage 1 Women’s Tour of Burgos

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Sheffield Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Leigh v Hull FC

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm Scottish Premiership Play-off (1st leg)

(1st leg) GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight Charles Schwab Challenge

FRIDAY (May 23rd)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Crusaders v Highlanders , 10.35am Reds v Hurricanes

, 10.35am CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - Men’s Day 2 England v Zimbabwe

CRICKET - TNT Sports 1 from 10.30am - 2nd ODI Ireland v West Indies

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11.45am-5pm - Stage 13 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Soudal Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Monaco Grand Prix

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 1.30pm-3pm - Stage 2 Women’s Tour of Burgos

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight Charles Schwab Challenge

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – Women’s 2nd T20 England v West Indies

GAA - TG4 - Munster MFC Final - 7.30pm Kerry v Cork

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm St Patrick’s Ath v Waterford

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup Final - 8pm Bath v Lyon

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Huddersfield v St Helens

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Warrington v Hull KR

SATURDAY (May 24th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 8.05am Chiefs v Moana Pasifika , 10.35am Western Force v Waratahs

, 10.35am CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – Men’s Day 3 England v Zimbabwe

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am - Practice & Qualifying Monaco Grand Prix

CYCLING TNT Sports 3, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 14 Giro d’Italia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Soudal Open

RACING UTV, 1pm-4pm Haydock Park, Goodwood, York and The Curragh

CYCLING TNT Sports 4, 1.30pm-3pm - Stage 3 Women’s Tour of Burgos

RACING RTÉ 1, 1.45pm-4.30pm The Curragh

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 2.30pm Castleford v Leeds

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 - Champions Cup Final - 2.45pm Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & BBC 1 Scotland - Scottish Cup Final - 3pm Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Final - TBA Sheffield Utd v Sunderland

GAA - GAA+, All-Ireland SFC - 4.45pm Louth v Monaghan , 7pm Donegal v Tyrone

, 7pm SOCCER - DAZN & TNT Sports 1 - Women’s Champions League Final - 5pm Arsenal v Barcelona

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Charles Schwab Challenge

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Wigan

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1, 6pm-9pm Melrose Sevens

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - German Cup Final - 7pm Arminia Bielefeld v Stuttgart

GAA - TG4 - TBA Leinster MHC Final

GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-10.50pm The Saturday Game

SUNDAY (May 25th)