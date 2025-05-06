Police investigate two motorcyclists’ deaths in British Superbikes crash

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of two motorcyclists who were killed in a crash involving 11 riders during a British Superbikes event on Monday. Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries after a pile-up at the first corner of the race at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

Jenner, from Crowborough in East Sussex, was treated at trackside but died of a head injury despite further resuscitation treatment at the circuit’s medical centre. Richardson, from Wainuiomata in New Zealand, was also treated at the course before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died before arrival.

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, remains in hospital with what organisers said were significant back and abdominal injuries. Five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries, while three more escaped unharmed.

Riders in the British Superbike series paid tribute to Jenner and Richardson. Morgan McLaren-Wood, who was treated for minor injuries after the crash, posted: “Struggling to find the words for what happened. Rest in peace, Shane and Owen. My heart goes out to both of their families during this heartbreaking time.”

Rory Skinner wrote: “Gutted is an understatement. The sport can be too cruel at times. Thoughts and condolences to everyone and their families involved in today’s incident.” A third competitor in the race, Jaimie van Sikkelerus, called it a “black day for motorsport with terrible losses”.

One of Jenner’s close friends, the British Supersport racer Cameron Dawson, wrote: “I don’t know where to start with this. Today I lost a brother, our journey started off when I was going through a rough patch and this guy came into my life and became one of my closest friends I’ve ever had.

“We shared [the] track together, celebrations, laughs and love, shared drinks, beds, food, clothes and even mothers, I could sit here all day but the list goes on. We may not have been brothers by blood but we were definitely brothers from another mother. Until we meet again smiler x. Love you.”

British Superbikes has always had a strong and loyal following in the UK, but it has grown to the extent that it is shown live across Europe, Asia and North America. However, with bikes capable of reaching speeds of 200mph (322km/h), the sport carries undeniable risks.

The race organisers, MotorSport Vision Racing, said: “At the start of this afternoon’s Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling. The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed. Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the coroner and Cheshire constabulary.”

Motorcycling New Zealand’s president, Michael McLeod, said Richardson’s death had rocked the tightly knit community back home. “He was a fantastic guy, he’d always stop and have a chat. He’s a real nice bloke and it’s a real shame.”

One of Richardson’s sponsors, Whites Powersports, also paid tribute. “It’s just absolutely devastating news that a young Kiwi travels over to the other side of the planet to live his dream, and it all comes unstuck in such a tragic way,” said the company’s general manager, Adrian Cox.

“It’s a dangerous sport, but there are a lot of safety elements within the sport, so you don’t hear of too many people dying. When it does happen, it’s still super tragic, and super painful, because it doesn’t happen every day – it doesn’t happen every year.”

There are no indications the deaths will lead to any cancellations in the British Superbikes series. On Tuesday morning, tickets were on sale for the next event at Donnington Park on May 16th-18th. – Guardian