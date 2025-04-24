Eddie Howe returns to work at Newcastle after hospital stay with pneumonia

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe who has returned to lead the club’s battle for Champions League qualification after recovering from pneumonia. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Eddie Howe is poised to be back in the technical area on Saturday after returning to Newcastle’s training ground after his recovery from pneumonia.

Howe spent about a week in hospital, missing three Premier League matches, after falling ill this month and there were real fears that Newcastle’s manager might have been sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Instead the 47-year-old surprised colleagues by arriving in time to take training on Wednesday and, barring any relapse, he will be alongside his assistant, Jason Tindall, in the home dugout when Ipswich visit St James’ Park on Saturday.

With Howe in hospital, Tindall presided over a 4-1 home win over Manchester United and a 5-0 home triumph against Crystal Palace before Newcastle slipped to a 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday. It was their first reverse in six league Premier League games. The Carabao Cup winners sit fifth but could rise to third with victory against Ipswich.

Howe, who has been resting at home since his discharge from the Newcastle hospital he was admitted to late on the night of Friday, April 11th, is determined to lead the club into the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

He remains well aware that would not merely increase Newcastle’s attractiveness to potential signings but quite possibly persuade his key striker, Sweden’s Alexander Isak, to sign a contract extension.

On Thursday Newcastle confirmed their manager’s return after a period of complete rest during which the normally workaholic Howe had minimal communication with the club and mainly restricted himself to exchanging brief text messages with Tindall.

“Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club’s training centre,” the statement said. “Eddie had recently been diagnosed with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery.” – Guardian