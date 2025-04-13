Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Snooker

The longest-running tournament in professional snooker begins its 2025 edition at the weekend. There is a cool half-million sterling on offer for the winner, who will be crowned on the May Bank Holiday Monday. Defending champion Kyren Wilson will begin the event as one of the favourites, along with usual suspects Mark Selby, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump, who have all claimed the top prize in recent years. – BBC, April 19th-May 5th

Soccer

The first legs of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals take place at the weekend, with Arsenal taking on Lyon, and Barcelona hosting Chelsea. An English club has won the title only once to date, and the growth of the women’s game can be summed up by the fact that when Arsenal claimed the title in 2007 (then the Uefa Women’s Cup) it was a two-legged decider, with just over 3,000 turning up for the second leg in London. Next month, the 2025 Women’s Champions League final will be played before 50,000 spectators at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. - Saturday & Sunday, TNT Sports & DAZN

Boxing

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron meet again at the weekend in Birmingham after their first bout last October ended bizarrely. In the fifth round of the light heavyweight bout in Riyadh, both men, locked together, tumbled over the ropes and fell out of the ring. Whittaker was injured, and the contest was declared a technical draw. - Sunday, Sky Sports & Showcase

MONDAY (April 14th)

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Napoli v Empoli

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Bournemouth v Fulham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Hull v Coventry

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (April 15th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-3pm - Stage 1 Tour of Abruzzo

RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Super League - 7.30pm Arsenal v Leicester

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 2 - 7.45pm Salford v Doncaster

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Aston Villa v PSG

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona

WEDNESDAY (April 16th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 2 Tour of Abruzzo

RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-5pm Tour of Limburg

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 7.30pm Newcastle v Crystal Palace

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Real Madrid v Arsenal

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 8pm Inter v Bayern Munich

THURSDAY (April 17th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am China Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11pm RBC Heritage

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-3pm - Stage 3 Tour of Abruzzo

DARTS - Sky Sports+, 6pm-10pm - Rotterdam Premier League

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Man Utd v Lyon

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Athletic Club v Rangers

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Conference League Quarter-final - 8pm Chelsea v Legia Warsaw

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Wakefield v Castleford

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 - 8pm Bradford City v Notts County

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship

FRIDAY (April 18th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am China Open

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Crusaders v Blues

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11pm RBC Heritage

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 4 Tour of Abruzzo

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Derby v Luton

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 12.30pm Hull FC v Hull KR , 3pm Wigan v St Helens

, 3pm SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 - 1pm Exeter v Burton Albion

RACING - UTV, 1.45pm-5pm Newcastle

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 2pm - Practice Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-5pm La Fleche Brabançonne

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 3pm Rotherham v Mansfield

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 3pm Coventry v West Brom

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 5.30pm Sheffield Utd v Cardiff

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Drogheda Utd v Shelbourne

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Edinburgh v Sharks

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Premiership - 7.45pm Newcastle v Northampton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship - 8pm Oxford v Leeds

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship

SATURDAY (April 19th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.05am Fijian Drua v Waratahs , 5.35am Moana Pasifika v Brumbies , 8.05am Chiefs v Highlanders , 10.35am Western Force v Hurricanes

, 5.35am , 8.05am , 10.35am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am China Open

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-noon, BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm World Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-11pm RBC Heritage

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & Showcase - Women’s Super League - Noon West Ham v Man Utd

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & DAZN - Women’s Champions League Semi-final - 12.30pm Arsenal v Lyon

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Scottish Cup Semi-final - 12.30pm Hearts v Aberdeen

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Musselburgh

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports - Super League - 1.30pm Leigh v Warrington

RACING - TG4, 2pm-6pm Fairyhouse

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 2.05pm - Practice & Qualifying Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 – URC - 3pm Stormers v Connacht

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3pm Ospreys v Cardiff , 5.30pm Dragons v Scarlets , 7.35pm Zebre v Glasgow

, 5.30pm , 7.35pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Everton v Man City

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Harlequins v Sale , 5.30pm Saracens v Gloucester

, 5.30pm GAA - RTÉ 1 - Leinster SHC - 3.45pm Kilkenny v Galway

GAA - BBC 2 - Ulster SFC - 4pm Fermanagh v Down

GAA - GAA+, Connacht SFC - 4.30pm Leitrim v Mayo ; Munster SFC - 7pm Cork v Kerry

; Munster SFC - 7pm RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - Women’s Six Nations - 4.45pm England v Scotland

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.15pm Munster v Bulls

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Aston Villa v Newcastle

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports - Super League - 6pm Catalans Dragons v Salford RD

RUGBY - TG4 – URC - 7.35pm Leinster v Ulster

BOXING - BBC 2, 9pm-11pm Nations Fight Night

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship

SUNDAY (April 20th)