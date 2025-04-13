Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Snooker
The longest-running tournament in professional snooker begins its 2025 edition at the weekend. There is a cool half-million sterling on offer for the winner, who will be crowned on the May Bank Holiday Monday. Defending champion Kyren Wilson will begin the event as one of the favourites, along with usual suspects Mark Selby, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump, who have all claimed the top prize in recent years. – BBC, April 19th-May 5th
Soccer
The first legs of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals take place at the weekend, with Arsenal taking on Lyon, and Barcelona hosting Chelsea. An English club has won the title only once to date, and the growth of the women’s game can be summed up by the fact that when Arsenal claimed the title in 2007 (then the Uefa Women’s Cup) it was a two-legged decider, with just over 3,000 turning up for the second leg in London. Next month, the 2025 Women’s Champions League final will be played before 50,000 spectators at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. - Saturday & Sunday, TNT Sports & DAZN
Boxing
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron meet again at the weekend in Birmingham after their first bout last October ended bizarrely. In the fifth round of the light heavyweight bout in Riyadh, both men, locked together, tumbled over the ropes and fell out of the ring. Whittaker was injured, and the contest was declared a technical draw. - Sunday, Sky Sports & Showcase
MONDAY (April 14th)
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Napoli v Empoli
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Bournemouth v Fulham
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Hull v Coventry
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (April 15th)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-3pm - Stage 1 Tour of Abruzzo
- RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Super League - 7.30pm Arsenal v Leicester
- SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 2 - 7.45pm Salford v Doncaster
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Aston Villa v PSG
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona
WEDNESDAY (April 16th)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 2 Tour of Abruzzo
- RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-5pm Tour of Limburg
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 7.30pm Newcastle v Crystal Palace
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Real Madrid v Arsenal
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 8pm Inter v Bayern Munich
THURSDAY (April 17th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am China Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11pm RBC Heritage
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-3pm - Stage 3 Tour of Abruzzo
- DARTS - Sky Sports+, 6pm-10pm - Rotterdam Premier League
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Man Utd v Lyon
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Athletic Club v Rangers
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Conference League Quarter-final - 8pm Chelsea v Legia Warsaw
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Wakefield v Castleford
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 - 8pm Bradford City v Notts County
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship
FRIDAY (April 18th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am China Open
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Crusaders v Blues
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11pm RBC Heritage
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 4 Tour of Abruzzo
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Derby v Luton
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 12.30pm Hull FC v Hull KR, 3pm Wigan v St Helens
- SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 - 1pm Exeter v Burton Albion
- RACING - UTV, 1.45pm-5pm Newcastle
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 2pm - Practice Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-5pm La Fleche Brabançonne
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 3pm Rotherham v Mansfield
- SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 3pm Coventry v West Brom
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 5.30pm Sheffield Utd v Cardiff
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Drogheda Utd v Shelbourne
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Edinburgh v Sharks
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Premiership - 7.45pm Newcastle v Northampton
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship - 8pm Oxford v Leeds
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship
SATURDAY (April 19th)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.05am Fijian Drua v Waratahs, 5.35am Moana Pasifika v Brumbies, 8.05am Chiefs v Highlanders, 10.35am Western Force v Hurricanes
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am China Open
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-noon, BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm World Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-11pm RBC Heritage
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & Showcase - Women’s Super League - Noon West Ham v Man Utd
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & DAZN - Women’s Champions League Semi-final - 12.30pm Arsenal v Lyon
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Scottish Cup Semi-final - 12.30pm Hearts v Aberdeen
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Musselburgh
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports - Super League - 1.30pm Leigh v Warrington
- RACING - TG4, 2pm-6pm Fairyhouse
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 2.05pm - Practice & Qualifying Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- RUGBY - RTÉ 2 – URC - 3pm Stormers v Connacht
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3pm Ospreys v Cardiff, 5.30pm Dragons v Scarlets, 7.35pm Zebre v Glasgow
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Everton v Man City
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Harlequins v Sale, 5.30pm Saracens v Gloucester
- GAA - RTÉ 1 - Leinster SHC - 3.45pm Kilkenny v Galway
- GAA - BBC 2 - Ulster SFC - 4pm Fermanagh v Down
- GAA - GAA+, Connacht SFC - 4.30pm Leitrim v Mayo; Munster SFC - 7pm Cork v Kerry
- RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - Women’s Six Nations - 4.45pm England v Scotland
- RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.15pm Munster v Bulls
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Aston Villa v Newcastle
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports - Super League - 6pm Catalans Dragons v Salford RD
- RUGBY - TG4 – URC - 7.35pm Leinster v Ulster
- BOXING - BBC 2, 9pm-11pm Nations Fight Night
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship
SUNDAY (April 20th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am China Open
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-5.40pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm World Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-11pm RBC Heritage
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 12.30pm-2.30pm - ATP Munich Open Final
- RACING - RTÉ 1, 1pm-2.40pm Fairyhouse
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2pm Ipswich v Arsenal, 4.30pm Leicester v Liverpool
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - Munster SHC - 2pm Clare v Cork; Connacht SFC - 4pm Galway v Roscommon
- GAA - GAA+, Ulster SFC - 2pm Monaghan v Donegal; Munster SHC - 4pm Tipperary v Limerick
- TENNIS - Sky Sports+, 2.30pm-4.30pm - WTA Rouen Open Final
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 3pm-5pm - ATP Barcelona Open Final
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Scottish Cup Semi-final - 3pm St Johnstone v Celtic
- RUGBY - RTÉ 1 - Women’s Six Nations - 3pm Wales v Ireland
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3pm Bristol v Leicester
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4.30pm Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 & DAZN - Women’s Champions League Semi-final - 5pm Barcelona v Chelsea
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm AC Milan v Atalanta
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 6.30pm St Pauli v Bayer Leverkusen
- BOXING - Sky Sports Action & Showcase from 7pm - Birmingham Lee Cutler v Sam Eggington, Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron
- RUGBY - Premier Sports - Top 14 - 8.15pm Stade Francais v Toulouse
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day 2
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship