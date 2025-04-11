Rose blooms in Augusta while McIlroy falls foul of course demons

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

While Justin Rose appeared to be finding Augusta National a pure doddle on the opening day of the 89th Masters, his brilliant 65 leaving him three shots clear at the top of the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy had another “tortuous reminder” of the demons that lurk in the course. He was, writes Philip Reid, “derailed by a horrible finish to his first round”, two double-bogeys in the closing four holes leaving him seven shots adrift of the lead. Shane Lowry had a marginally better day, a birdie on the 18th wrapping up a one-under round of 71.

“I think it’s about time that Rory won,” Jack Nicklaus had said before the opening round, recounting having lunch with McIlroy in Florida last week when he had him go through every single shot to be played around Augusta. Those double-bogeys most probably didn’t come up in the chat.

If Nicklaus is wishing McIlroy well, it doesn’t sound like he’ll weep for Phil Mickelson after his round of +3, the latter’s decision to switch to LIV still not sitting too well with the Golden Bear.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan takes us through the six changes Leo Cullen has made to his Leinster side for tonight’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium, while Gerry Thornley hears from Thaakir Abrahams ahead of Munster’s meeting with Bordeaux Bègles tomorrow.

Nathan Johns, meanwhile, looks at the size of the task facing the Irish women’s team in tomorrow’s Six Nations game against England in Cork. The “gulf in class” makes a home victory highly unlikely, but can Ireland land a blow against a side seeking its seventh Six Nations title in a row?

‘A lot done, more to do’ might sum up the progress of women’s rugby, and women’s sport in general. Johnny Watterson traces its journey, from the days when its competitors were treated with “indifference and spite” to wins like the one announced this week by the International Olympic Committee - there will be more female competitors than males at LA 2028, the first time that will happen in Olympic history.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran previews Kildare’s Leinster Championship meeting with Westmeath at the newly-refurbished county ground in Newbridge, and Ian O’Riordan talks to Louth’s Sam Mulroy ahead of their game against Laois, Louth aiming to reach their third Leinster final in a row this year.

Gavin Cummiskey and Brian O’Connor address similar issues in soccer and horse racing, both sports looking for cash from the Government to help them along the way. The FAI is seeking €8m annually over 11 years to fund academies, while horse racing wants an increase on the €79.2 million it is already receiving this year to boost its prize money. “Their sense of entitlement,” writes Brian, “is startling”.

TV Watch: It’s round two at the Masters, Sky Sports Golf’s coverage starting at 2pm. At 7.45pm, Shelbourne and Bohemians kick off in the Premier Division (Virgin Media Two), and 15 minutes later Leinster and Glasgow get under way in their Champions Cup quarter-final (RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1).