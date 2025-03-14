Chris Forrester on song for St Pat’s in win over Bohs

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 3 (Forrester 17, Melia 83, McClelland 90) Bohemians 0

When it comes to Chris Forrester, class truly is permanent.

The 32-year-old continually mopped up possession in the St Patrick’s Athletic midfield, scored a stylish goal and created another for Mason Melia.

Not satisfied, in the 90th minute Forrester sprayed a lovely ball for Anto Breslin to invite James McClelland to claim the third.

“We got a new [flood]light system so it is easier to see passes,” said the man of the match.

The result sees St Pat’s climb to second in the Premier Division as Bohemians drop to third from the bottom as everyone takes stock for the international break.

Several factors, including the television cameras, brought a sense of occasion to Inchicore from early evening. It still felt like a Dublin derby with the Virgin Media cameras catching the arriving managers, Stephen Kenny and Alan Reynolds, bumping into each other on the footpath outside Richmond Park.

Reynolds previously played for Kenny at Longford Town and served as his assistant coach at Derry City back in 2008.

Everyone tends to know everyone else in the League of Ireland. The latest example of its rise in popularity was a tout seeking €50 for a €20 stand ticket to gain access to the sold-out ground.

“Full house again,” said Kenny prematch, “so many want to go, and they can’t get in which is a shame.”

Bohemians's Sean Graham and St Pat's Joe Redmond. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The 5,338 attendance was Richmond’s largest crowd in 20 years. This included an FAI contingent, who flocked into the directors’ box before kick-off with Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson joined by his under-21 counterpart Jim Crawford.

Two of Crawford’s players to face Scotland and Hungary in friendlies next week were on show as Melia came off the bench and Crystal Palace defender Sean Grehan continued to impress on loan to Bohs.

Kenny has found his voice again, using the programme notes to express concern that traditional wing play is going the way of the dodo.

“The latest trend in coaching in the Premier Division is five-man defences, defending in a low-block with a high emphasis on stopping the opposition,” he wrote. “Creativity is stifled as the more skilful players are often on the bench and dribbling is outlawed.

“If the PFAI have a subsidiary, the ‘wingers union,’ they should consider striking, as like the train driver in the autonomous train they will soon be a forgotten species.”

Kenny has always been an aficionado of the “rapid winger” and despite his concerns, Jake Mulraney and Zach Elbouzedi were out there swapping flanks to bamboozle the visiting fullbacks.

“In this winter of discontent,” he added, “direct play, territorial advantage, taking time out of the game (90 second goalkeeper kick-out) and every throw is a long throw, are all back in vogue.”

Reynolds contradicted the Kenny narrative with a 4-2-3-1 formation that encouraged Dawson Devoy, Colm Whelan and Adam McDonnell to test St Pat’s goalkeeper Joseph Anang early on.

But St Pat’s took the lead in the 17th minute when James Talbot ploughed through Grehan to punch Brandon Kavanagh’s dangerous free-kick straight at Forrester. The veteran midfielder’s deft left-foot touch allowed him to plant a right-foot finish through a thicket of bodies.

Jay Mcclelland celebrates after scoring St Pat's third goal. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The wingers almost created a second for Aidan Keena before the break when Mulraney switched play to Elbouzedi, whose cross skimmed the Premier Division’s top scorer’s outstretched toe.

Reynolds and Kenny did their jobs at half-time as the sides began to cancel each other out.

St Pat’s reacted to the slowed pace when Kenny replaced Keena with Melia which prompted Reynolds to spring a pair of natural attackers in Ross Tierney and Dayle Rooney.

After Whelan drew another save from Anang, Bohs went with two up front as former France under-21 striker Lys Mousset entered the fray.

Mousset’s impact was minimal. Melia’s was immediate. The second goal came with seven minutes remaining, as the 17-year-old peeled off Forrester, who rolled a pass for McClelland to reward the Tottenham-bound teenager’s clever run.

Meanwhile, up in Drogheda, Conor Keely put the league leaders ahead against Shamrock Rovers only for Aaron Greene to equalise and Graham Burke to secure all three points for Stephen Bradley’s side, while Cork City and Shelbourne drew 1-1 at Tolka Park and Vincent Bourden’s goal gave unbeaten Galway United a 1-0 win over Waterford.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Sjoberg, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Forrester, Baggley; Elbouzedi, Kavanagh (Turner 71), Mulraney (McClelland 67); Keena (Melia 54).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Smith, Morahan, Grehan, Flores (Mousset); Buckley (Tierney 56), McDonnell (Mousset 71); Clarke (Rooney 56), Devoy, Parsons (Meekison 67); Whelan.

Referee: N Doyle.