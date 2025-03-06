Antrim’s Ulster Championship clash with Armagh moved to Newry

Corrigan Park: Ulster Council had ruled the ground was too small to host the game. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Corrigan Park

The Ulster football championship first round tie between Antrim and All-Ireland champions Armagh will be played at Páirc Esler in Newry on Saturday April 12th with a 7pm throw-in.

Antrim were drawn at home but their Corrigan Park venue has been deemed too small by the Ulster Council in a statement last month.

“The minimum number of tickets required to accommodate this fixture (including, players charter, match officials, multi-sponsors, media, season tickets etc) will exceed the venue capacity.”

The council, however, deferred making a decision on the fixture.

This triggered protest in Antrim among players and management with suggestions that they would refuse to play the match anywhere except their home ground.

Despite discussions, the final decision was taken on Thursday afternoon by the province’s competitions control committee.

“In reaching this decision,” according to a statement issued, “the committee sympathised with Antrim GAA’s situation, which reiterates the need for Casement Park to be redeveloped as a matter of urgency.

“The complete 2025 Ulster senior football championship programme, including throw-in times and television schedules, will be finalised in the near future.”