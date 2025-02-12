Ed Joyce to step down as Ireland women’s head coach

Ed Joyce is to step down as Ireland women's head coach after the World Cup qualifier in April. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland women’s cricket head coach Ed Joyce is to step down from the role after almost six years in charge, but the former Ireland international says he hopes it is not the end of his involvement with Irish cricket.

Joyce, 46, will step down after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan in April. He was appointed as the women’s permanent head coach in September 2019 after a three-month period as the interim coach following the departure of Aaron Hamilton.

He has been in the post during a transformative time for the women’s game in Ireland, which has seen the initial six players on part-time contracts grow to 23 under some form of contract with Cricket Ireland.

To date, Ireland have played 97 times during Joyce’s reign (51 wins, 44 losses and two no-results) and he will be looking to qualify for a first 50-over World Cup since 2005 in his last tournament in charge.

“Just as in my professional playing career, I recognise the natural cycle of coaching.” said Joyce of his decision to step down. “There comes a time when a system benefits from fresh perspectives and new voices, allowing players to explore and develop their skills in diverse ways.

“This is not, I hope, the end of my journey with Irish cricket. You never can anticipate the future and what opportunities this great sport of cricket will offer in the years to come.”