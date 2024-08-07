Have your say: What is your favourite moment from the 2024 Olympics?

It’s been a successful year for Irish athletes at the Olympics, with much for fans to celebrate - from Kellie Harrington’s accomplishments in the ring to Daniel Wiffen’s brace of medals in swimming, not to mention any number of fine outings across gymnastics, athletics and rowing, to name but a few.

The Olympics has produced plenty of moments worthy of mention, and we want to hear about your favourite. Whether that’s a medal-winning performance, a stand-out interview, a close-call, or even a photograph that stood out from the rest, we’d like to hear what you think.

You can contribute your thoughts using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.