Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer
A few weeks into the season, Derry City were top of the Airtricity League Premier Division, but since March it has been Shelbourne setting the pace. On Monday, first plays host to second. Should the visitors win, Derry City will take the top spot (on goal difference). It’s a huge game for both clubs. – Monday, Virgin Media & LOITV
Rugby
The four-round women’s interprovincial series gets underway on Saturday in Cork, with Munster taking on Ulster. Later the same day, defending champions Leinster will host Connacht. Round two and three will take place on August 17th and 24th, respectively, while finals day is scheduled for the last weekend of this month in Belfast. -Saturday, TG4
Camogie
Cork are red-hot favourites to retain their senior championship title on Sunday when they face Galway in the All-Ireland decider at Croke Park. Cork, who hammered Waterford in last year’s final, have been unstoppable, so far at least, in this season’s competition. – Sunday, RTÉ
MONDAY (Aug 5th)
- OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.50am-10pm Day 10
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – AL Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Derry City
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 8pm St Johnstone v Aberdeen
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights
TUESDAY (Aug 6th)
- OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 9am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 8am-10.30pm Day 11
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards
WEDNESDAY (Aug 7th)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Chelsea v Real Madrid
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Pre-season friendly – 0.30am Barcelona v AC Milan
- OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Day 12
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 9.45am – 3rd ODI Sri Lanka v India
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D1 West Indies v South Africa
THURSDAY (Aug 8th)
- OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Day 13
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-11pm Wyndham Championship
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D2 West Indies v South Africa
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Salford RD
FRIDAY (Aug 9th)
- OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Day 14
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-11pm Wyndham Championship
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D3 West Indies v South Africa
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Championship – 8pm Blackburn Rovers v Derby County
SATURDAY (Aug 10th)
- NFL – Virgin Media Two – Pre-season – Midnight Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Championship – 5.30am Australia v South Africa, 8.05am New Zealand v Argentina
- OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.55am-10.30pm Day 15
- TENNIS – Premier Sports 2, 9am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-4pm Irish Open
- POOL – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm European Open
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-4.30pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-5pm – Ascot Shergar Cup
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Oxford Utd v Norwich City
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 12.30pm Leeds Utd v Portsmouth
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.45pm-11pm Wyndham Championship
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D4 West Indies v South Africa
- RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interpros – 2.30pm Munster v Ulster, 4.45pm Leinster v Connacht
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & UTV – Community Shield – 3pm Manchester Utd v Manchester City
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 5.30pm Birmingham City v Reading
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – League 1 – 5.30pm Wrexham v Wycombe Wanderers
- NFL – Sky Sports Action – Pre-season – 9pm Las Vegas Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings
SUNDAY (Aug 11th)
- NFL – Sky Sports Mix – Pre-season – Midnight Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from midnight – Las Vegas Marcin Tybura v Serghei Spivac
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 2am – Albuquerque Venado Lopez v Angelo Leo
- OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ, 6.55am-4.45pm; BBC, 6.45am-5.35pm; Eurosport, 6.55am-5pm Final day
- TENNIS – Premier Sports 2, 11am-3.30pm Irish Open Final
- POOL – Sky Sports Action, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm European Open
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Hibernian v Celtic
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.45pm-11pm Wyndham Championship
- CAMOGIE – RTÉ 2 – All-Ireland Finals – 1.05pm Junior: Laois v Tipperary, 3pm Inter: Cork v Kilkenny, 5.15pm Senior: Cork v Galway
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D5 West Indies v South Africa
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 4pm Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 7.15pm-10.30pm; BBC 1, 7pm-10.30pm; Eurosport 1, 7pm-10.30pm Closing Ceremony
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 10.30pm-midnight Sunday Game