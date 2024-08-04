Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

A few weeks into the season, Derry City were top of the Airtricity League Premier Division, but since March it has been Shelbourne setting the pace. On Monday, first plays host to second. Should the visitors win, Derry City will take the top spot (on goal difference). It’s a huge game for both clubs. – Monday, Virgin Media & LOITV

Rugby

The four-round women’s interprovincial series gets underway on Saturday in Cork, with Munster taking on Ulster. Later the same day, defending champions Leinster will host Connacht. Round two and three will take place on August 17th and 24th, respectively, while finals day is scheduled for the last weekend of this month in Belfast. -Saturday, TG4

Camogie

Cork are red-hot favourites to retain their senior championship title on Sunday when they face Galway in the All-Ireland decider at Croke Park. Cork, who hammered Waterford in last year’s final, have been unstoppable, so far at least, in this season’s competition. – Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Aug 5th)

OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.50am-10pm Day 10

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – AL Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Derry City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 8pm St Johnstone v Aberdeen

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

TUESDAY (Aug 6th)

OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 9am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 8am-10.30pm Day 11

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

WEDNESDAY (Aug 7th)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Chelsea v Real Madrid

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Pre-season friendly – 0.30am Barcelona v AC Milan

OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Day 12

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 9.45am – 3rd ODI Sri Lanka v India

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D1 West Indies v South Africa

THURSDAY (Aug 8th)

OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Day 13

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-11pm Wyndham Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D2 West Indies v South Africa

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Salford RD

FRIDAY (Aug 9th)

OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Day 14

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-11pm Wyndham Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D3 West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Championship – 8pm Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

SATURDAY (Aug 10th)

NFL – Virgin Media Two – Pre-season – Midnight Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Championship – 5.30am Australia v South Africa , 8.05am New Zealand v Argentina

, 8.05am OLYMPIC GAMES – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-midnight; Eurosport, 6.55am-10.30pm Day 15

TENNIS – Premier Sports 2, 9am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-4pm Irish Open

POOL – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm European Open

RACING – Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-4.30pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-5pm – Ascot Shergar Cup

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Oxford Utd v Norwich City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 12.30pm Leeds Utd v Portsmouth

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.45pm-11pm Wyndham Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D4 West Indies v South Africa

RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interpros – 2.30pm Munster v Ulster , 4.45pm Leinster v Connacht

, 4.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & UTV – Community Shield – 3pm Manchester Utd v Manchester City

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 5.30pm Birmingham City v Reading

SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – League 1 – 5.30pm Wrexham v Wycombe Wanderers

NFL – Sky Sports Action – Pre-season – 9pm Las Vegas Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings

SUNDAY (Aug 11th)